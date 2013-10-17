Contender Countdown: Will ‘Saving Mr. Banks’ crash the Best Picture race?

It may turn out to be the most competitive Best Picture race in years, but the showdown between co-frontrunners “Gravity” and “12 Years a Slave” to win it all may soon turn into a three-way race. Walt Disney Studios’ “Saving Mr. Banks” will debut at the London Film Festival on Sunday as the Brits will be the first to chime in on the long-buzzed awards player. And, at this point, “Banks” may be the only remaining unseen contender who can make a real mark on the long marathon for the top prize.
In case you haven’t seen a trailer or read the numerous posts on it here at In Contention and any other movie outlet in the continental United States, “Banks” tells the story of author P.L. Travers’ contentious dealings with Walt Disney (the Walt Disney) when the studio adapted her novel “Mary Poppins” into a feature film. What Disney hasn’t shown you, however, is that a good portion of the film is a series of flashbacks to Travers’ childhood and focuses on her relationship with her father (Colin Farrell). It’s somewhat deeper stuff than the trailer indicates.
Of course, it’s almost becoming an open secret in Hollywood about how good “Banks” is at this point anyway. This pundit has talked to a number of people who’ve seen it (cough, long lead my eye) and it’s continually described as a tearjerker with praise not only for Thompson’s performance, but supporting players Hanks (long assumed), Farrell and even Paul Giamatti, who plays Travers’ Hollywood driver (we love Giamatti, who’s also fantastic in “12 Years a Slave” as well). Disney is seemingly trying to stagger media screenings until the film has its Los Angeles debut at AFI Fest on Nov. 7. And that pseudo premiere reaction may matter more than the London one. Will director John Lee Hancock’s studio style fly with the English critics? We’ll know more on Sunday, but keep that in mind when the reports come in. The bigger takeaway, of course, is that “Banks” will be a player. Could it split the votes between “Gravity” and “12 Years” and sneak through for the win? That would certainly be a nice spoonful of sugar in Disney’s cap if it did.
On to the contender rankings…
1. “Gravity”
Is the quote unquote backlash over? Yeah, that didn’t last long.
2. “12 Years a Slave”
Fox Searchlight is looking for a huge per-screen this weekend to quiet those saying it’s too disturbing for some viewers. They may get it.
3. “Saving Mr. Banks”
Where there’s smoke there’s fire. And we’re not talking chimneys either.
4. “Captain Phillips”
Excellent box office debut against a true phenomenon and opening day reviews were right on target. Now? Make sure the guilds and AMPAS don’t forget it in December.
5. “Lee Daniels’ The Butler”
Look for Oprah to (smartly) hit the circuit over the next few months. Still, The Weinstein Company’s best shot for a nod, but not a lock.
6. “Inside Llewyn Davis”
Looking to wow Los Angeles (finally) at AFI FIlm Fest. Time to get the West Coast music branch on board.
7. “Dallas Buyers Club”
Playing fantastically in guild screenings. Predicting SAG ensemble nomination. Can you bet on that in Vegas?
8. “Her”
Is there an Academy hipster vote? Probably not (yet), but Spike Jonze’s romantic drama will absolutely have a passionate fan base within the Academy. Also, don’t be surprised if it steals a LAFCA or NYFCC win from “Gravity” or “12 Years.”
9. “Nebraska”
Yikes. It’s gotten much more competitive
10. “The Monuments Men”
Betting on this Sony release over “American Hustle” or “Blue Jasmine.” For now. Assuming there are even 10 nominees, of course.
The Butler? Really? The Counselor (saw it in London: it’s VERY GOOD), Blue Jasmine or Prisoners are better!!
Glad to hear about The Counselor. Was worried up until reactions started coming in, and I’m a huge McCarthy fan.
How was Diaz?
It’s a pulpy, trashy film that packs a nice wallop but Diaz comes out as MVP in terms of performance but that performance will be a liability in awards recognition.
She’s just so unapologeticly bad and sexual to the core, there is no redeeming tragedy that has made her this way that would give you the slightest bit of sympathy for her behavior.
Bad sluts don’t get Oscars.
“”Banks” may be the only remaining unseen contender who can make a real mark on the long marathon for the top prize.” So is the buzz on *American Hustle* that bad? What a shame, the trailer looks spectacular.
RE: American Hustle. There’s no buzz on it at all. Nobody’s seen it. I can’t stand this tendency of awards bloggers to push schmaltzy stuff like Saving Mr. Banks over genuinely great-looking stuff like American Hustle.
Yeah, yeah, okay, you’re trying to be good “predictors” and we all know Oscar falls for schmaltz. I don’t care. Stop being reductive in your summation of the race this far in advance, Kris, Guy, Anne, Gregory, etc.
Sasha may be annoying but at least she supports movies that matter. Saving Mr. Banks is a John Lee Hancock movie about the making of Mary Poppins. If it wins it’ll be another King’s Speech or Driving Ms. Daisy.
Also, Hollywood needs to stop awarding itself. The Artist and Argo were enough. “Movies about the film industry” are the least interesting genre there is.
Meh. I love some of the grittier stuff. I also love The King’s Speech and The Artist. They’re great films.
The preview for *Saving Mr. Banks* gives me a cavity it’s so cutesy and sugary. Plus, John Lee Hancock made one of the worst movies to ever get an Oscar nomination, I shudder just at the memory of all the Christian symbolism and the blatant racism of that film. Having said that, I don’t know how much you can say this website is promoting the film; I come here so I can hear the buzz about films we have’t seen yet, and that’s what they are doing. I do want *American Hustle* to be amazing.
What’s wrong with Christian symbolism in a movie? I bet some of your favorites have Christian symbolism.
I agree with Jonnybon. The King’s Speech and The Artist are both great, and I like them both a lot more than The Hurt Locker. No Country For Old Men is also a great film, though. It doesn’t have to be either/or.
And don’t forget that John Lee Hancock directed The Rookie, which is a pretty great film in its own right. The Blind Side is lightweight stuff, but he’s more than proficient when he’s working with a good script.
I thought there has been some screenings of American Hustle already. Heard some good things about it, particularly Jennifer Lawrence’s performance. She might be a lock for best supporting.
Gabe – take my comment with a grain of salt because I also want the movie to do well… I haven’t seen the movie but from what I can tell from the test screening reactions, people who loved The Fighter and SLP loved American Hustle a hell of a lot. People who weren’t fans of DOR’s previous commercial hits weren’t fans of this one either. This could be good news seeing as AMPAS were definitely fans of DOR’s previous movies. Russell’s a divisive director and always has been, he’s never going to get the universal acclaim of Gravity or 12 Years a Slave. Hearing that his fans are saying this is his best is good news as far as I’m concerned, even if it’s not universally adored.
Regarding Oscar prognosticators, what I’m guessing is happening is the conflation of three things:
1. The race is so ridiculous this year that people are just dying for movies to fall off because, seriously, this is getting ridiculous. Since not enough movies have fallen off until now, I’m feeling there’s a hope the unseen ones won’t pan out just not to complicate the race even further.
2. I’ve seen this said explicitly a couple of times – if American Hustle is the hit people are hoping it’d be, this means 3 in a row for DOR in picture/director, which is rare. People are assuming it’s safer to bet against him.
3. I’m feeling there’s a certain buzz saturation on AH – it had such huge buzz and hopes even before it started shooting, there’s only so much buzz a movie can sustain, especially unseen. Now we’ve had festival/hyperbole season with other movies, so maybe for AH the backlash starts before it’s actually been seen. I’m not convinced this is such a terrible thing- the expectations were too high. If the movie is good but not great, this way it won’t be panned too much. If the movie IS great, it will come as a pleasant surprise, and it can help it, seeing as it’s gone from frontrunner to underdog. Being the underdog in October is good.
Anyway, we’ll probably know for sure soon enough. Considering people are going off it still unseen and that there’s a good chance Wolf of Wall Street opens on the same day, I’m guessing (hoping?) they’ll show it in some capacity at AFI. It worked very well for Russell with the Fighter, which was also considered a non-runner until that point, even with very positive test screenings.
Pitry, thanks for the thorough, thoughtful comment. I certainly don’t want *American hustle* to get too wrapped up in unnecessary buzz. I love David O’Russell so much (and the cast too) that I want it to do as well as possible.
And John G, nothing wrong with Christian symbolism, except for when it’s being used in the name of protecting the sanctity of whiteness and to “save” the black character, who is represented as a savage. Come on, you don’t have to be too bright to see the connections to the history of Colonialism associated with Christianity. That movie is one of the most dangerous propaganda films made this side of the 2000s.
The frak are you talking about, Tony?
“The race is so ridiculous this year that people are just dying for movies to fall off because, seriously, this is getting ridiculous. Since not enough movies have fallen off until now, I’m feeling there’s a hope the unseen ones won’t pan out just not to complicate the race even further.”
This is utter, unbelievable nonsense.
Blind Side is dangerous propaganda? I may need to see it again. Evidently it’s much deeper than I gave it credit for at the time.
“This is utter, unbelievable nonsense.”
It’s an odd way of verbalising something I’ve seen taking place in the past couple of months, sure. But here’s the thing. I’m seeing a bunch of different blogs/websites/ whatever sliding unseen movies down the ranking, specifically American Hustle (simply because this one started the highest). And it’s usually not accompanied by “I heard it isn’t good”, which would have been one thing. It’s accompanied by a lot of “I don’t even know anymore”, “haven’t seen it yet”, “Reason X why DOR’s not going to make it this time”, “Can it really be as good as 12YAS/Gravity/Captain Phillips/whatever”, “so many movies we know are good don’t stand a chance, this is the unknown quantity” etc. Again, it might be an odd way of verbalising this but this is the kind of thing I was getting at. Not that you guys are literally hoping the movie isn’t good, but there is a clear preference to trust the movies you’ve already seen. Makes perfect sense, but to me it seems to also be translating into a lack of trust in the unseen movies.
Could be nonsense. Could be that American Hustle really isn’t good and the positive test screenings reactions I’ve read are just people getting overexcited and that no one is willing to say so explicitly yet, which might as well be the case. You guys definitely have more information than I do. It could also simply be that what you see as caution, I misunderstand as a lack of belief in these movies. It’s hard to tell what’s what in hyperbole season. I just know that I have an additional level of confusing information to filter through when I see these predictions – you try to account for a bunch of factors making these predictions, and I have the extra factor of ‘what else might be influencing you when you predict this way’.
I think in some way that might just say something about how good the year is. Virtually everything is “show me” at this point. Few things save Mitty that were sight-unseen predicted are failing to compute as real contenders.
I agree that (similarly to last year) the movies that seemed to have promise have pretty much all worked out. I remember last year felt pretty crowded, and though people thought one of the big three players that hadn’t been seen at this point last year (*Les Mis*, *Zero Dark Thirty*, *Django Unchained*) were question marks, and in some ways were expected to fail. I wonder if this year it’ll be the same, I certainly hope *American Hustle* is the next *Zero Dark Thirty* or *Django*–a gamechanger.
American Hustle isn’t bad. But it’s not great. And you need to be great this year. I would ignore test screening buzz. People are excited to see a new movie with big stars. With the possible exception of J.Law, it’s not a player.
Gabe: “I shudder just at the memory of all the Christian symbolism”
LOL. Perhaps you’d shudder during Ford’s (Benedict Cumberbatch) scenes in 12 Years a Slave. :rollseyes:
What Kayleigh says squares quite a bit with some things I’ve been hearing. But there have also been very different cuts screened to test audiences so I can’t be sure which one she saw.
Cinesnatch, how easy it is to take things out of context. If you had any reading comprehension skills, you’d have gathered that I have problems about the use of Christian symbolism in that film specifically, particularly, the way in which it interacted with the racial issues that movie is trying to tackle. I wasn’t making a grand statement about use of Christianity in movies, let alone critique the use of such symbolism in the work of such a master like McQueen (who can’t even begin to compare to the inept Hancock). But go ahead, keep rolling your eyes. If you’re gonna engage, at least try to be smart about it.
It’s been noted before but IF Saving Mr Banks wins BP, it’ll be the third film in a row with a Hollywood backdrop to win the top prize.
Seems a bit excessive, even by Hollywood-obsessed Hollywood standards.
I remember commenting about this in July. I’m just going to copy-paste that because I was happy with the way I phrased it.
I’m excited to see this movie – the trailer looks great, the script has tons of positive buzz, and the cast is top notch. Saving Mr. Banks, along with Wolf of Wall Street, is one of the fall films I’m anticipating most.
However, the prospect of the film as the Best Picture frontrunner is a tad concerning. By crowning three films about Hollywood in a row, the Oscars risk irrelevance. It’s as if they’re admitting the cutting-edge years of film as a medium are behind them, and their job now is to celebrate bygone glory days. Furthermore, it paints an image of an insular, self contained Hollywood with little current relevance to the outside world. Even if the film is among the year’s best, which it may very well be, this would not be a wise move for the Oscars.
Maybe Im too much of an optimist right now but, I firmly believe that if a film is good, it is good. And/or if it is good enough to win than it should win.
Whether its about Hollywood or not, if Saving Mr. Banks is a home run, than it deserves to be in the running.
Its just hard when we know that Gravity and 12Years are SO good.
Quite alright. I was typing in haste :)
Sorry to be the spelling police but I hate it when people use THAN when it should be THEN.
I truly don’t understand why LEE DANIELS DIRECTED A FILM CALLED THE BUTLER is even in a top 10, let alone at #5.
Good reviews, great box office, Forest Whitaker, Oprah, Weinstein. I could go on.
Its nowhere near my top5, but thems the reasons. :)
I understand why pundits are still sticking with it but I personally, as I noted when I first wrote about the film in August, expect other, better films to make it an afterthought. It’s already kinda/sorta happening.
That said, don’t fool yourself: Academy members LOVE this movie.
I honestly think this is the best the Weinsteins have to work with. I just have a hard time seeing it go deep through the categories with nominations.
I don’t see Lee Daniel’s getting a Director nom, but I could be wrong (he did get one previously), and although I have Whitaker predicted right now, he could easily fall out of what is an incredibly tough category.
Winfrey is in, and that’s the only lock for it we can count on. And although it made sense at the time, going original for screenplay was a mistake. Best Adapted Screenplay is surprisingly thin this year whereas Original is dense as ever, and this isn’t exactly the kind of film that writers’ love.
RE: JonnyBon
I don’t understand either. People overestimating Butler have no long-game.
See: Fruitvale, Philomena.
If anything is going to top Gravity and 12 Years a Slave, it has to be American Hustle. Saving Mr. Banks should be thrilled if their leading lady gets a nod – that hasn’t happened for her since the mid-90s. (She’s also won in two categories, so the sympathy factor will never be with her.)
Well, seeing as how Mary Poppins is even more popular in the U.K. than it is in the U.S. (or at least the character is, since that’s where she originated), I don’t think “Saving Mr. Banks” will have a hard time connecting in England.
I hope Saving Mr Banks is fantastic for no other reason than that Emma Thompsonn should be Queen of Hollywood. She deserves to be in great films every other year. It’s been wayy too long.
Come on Kris, Inside Llyewen Davis at #6? What’s THAT all about? Hasn’t that movie been sorta forgotten and has minimal box office potential? It’s also received decent reviews. I find it very hard to believe that makes top 10. I can easily see Fruitvale Station getting a resurgence based on passion and making it in.
Right now I see Blue Jasmine, Fruitvale, Her, Nebraska, All is Lost, Dallas Buyers Club, Before Midnight August Osage County, Philomena, and Inside Llewyn Davis all in the same boat. Smaller movies, with most attention going to the performances, but all trying to get whatever Best Picture slots are left.
I have 12 Years, Gravity, Captain Phillips, The Butler as locks and I feel good about Saving Mr. Banks based on your reporting.
Obviously American Hustle, The Wolf of Wall Street, and Monuments Men unseen wildcards.
Are you kidding me? “Inside Llewyn Davis” hasn’t even been released yet and you’re telling me it’s been forgotten? Are you thinking of the right film? We are talking about the Coen brothers picture, right? The one that received rapturous acclaim and a the runner-up prize at Cannes? The one that currently sits at 99 on Metacritic, making it the highest rated new release of the year so far?
Also, Kris didn’t write this.
The film was completely over shadowed at the recent film festivals by 12 Years and Gravity (and countless others).
I know 2 people, whose tastes almost always line up with the Academy, who thought it was decent at best.
I don’t go by critics. They would give a 100 to any Cohen Bros movie.
Kris himself said he wasn’t sure what he thought of it but like Isaac.
I don’t think it will do much box office this holiday season and will get over shadowed by larger releases.
It could be nominated but I’d be surprised if it’s 6th right now.
Davis is top 5.
Indeed, I didn’t write this, the film hasn’t been released so therefore can’t be forgotten, but nevertheless, it’s on the bubble. Definitely not top 5.
Someone I know saw it and compared it to
“Won Ton Ton, the Dog Who Saved Hollywood”.
I have not seen Gravity yet (seeing it tonight) but I find it pretty surprising that it’s the front runner to win best picture. The King’s Speech, The Artist, Argo and….Gravity? I would still bet on The Monuments Men or Saving Mr. Banks if either of those get good reactions and if not then 12 Years a Slave.
I don’t think it’s so odd. “Avatar” would definitely have won without the narrative it had to bump up against (and a director that was, well, a little difficult to take for some). Movies like this are a big picture thing. And Academy members love it.
August: Osage County is playing well at festivals. If you don’ think the acting branch isn’t going to put this one in the BP line up, you are sadly mistaken.Take The Butler out and put August: Osage County in
