Contender Countdown: Will there be fewer than 9 best picture nominees?

The ballots have been cast. Voting is over (for the moment). There is nothing any pundit, actor, director, studio head or awards season sweet talker can do to affect the nominees for the 86th Academy Awards. It’s done. Now, all anyone in the game can do is wait. And maybe try to shake off their nervousness with a few drinks over this busy event weekend.
As we’ve noted for a number of months, this year’s best picture race is incredibly competitive and there are two tiers to the contest. First, the battle to actually win the prestigious honor and that’s squarely a three-picture race between “Gravity,” “American Hustle” and “12 Years A Slave” (more on that later). The second is the cutthroat fight just to get nominated. There are effectively 13 films with a realistic chance of getting a nomination and anywhere from three to five of them may find themselves out in the cold. Yes, it’s that tough. In fact, a publicist I spoke to recently noted it wouldn’t look as bad if their film didn’t make the cut if their were eight nominees because there would be so many other players also on the outside looking in.
There have been some interesting statistical pieces over the past few weeks including a post from none other than ex-Focus Features CEO and Oscar nominee James Shamus and some impressive (and easier to understand) work by Marshall Flores on Awards Daily on what the Academy’s voting system really means. Over the past two years it’s resulted in nine nominees instead of 10. However, in hindsight, both those years were not as competitive as this one. And yet, while I’m ranking 10 contenders below, my final prediction will likely be just eight or nine titles.* As always, the guild voting has been telling, as have remarks from voters regarding what they are and are not passionate about. When you step back and look at the puzzle, the clues for each picture’s chances are there. Whether this pundit has solved this tantalizing mystery will be revealed early Thursday morning.
In regards to actually winning the whole enchilada, we currently have an honest to goodness race on our hands. After next weekend, that might not be the case. If “American Hustle” wins both the SAG ensemble and the PGA award, it’s effectively over and Sony Pictures has their first best picture winner since “The Last Emperor” way back in 1987 (which was actually Columbia pre-Sony). If “Gravity” takes the PGA and DGA (the latter is somewhat expected), then the road to Oscar takes a different turn. If “12 Years” manages to win SAG and PGA? The Fox Searchlight drama is the frontrunner even if McQueen doesn’t take the DGA honor. And, speaking of real drama, if all three films manage to split the guild honors? Well, get ready for a very anxious February. And you can bet ABC would love that last scenario to help boost ratings for the show itself.
With all that in mind, here’s my current ranking of the best picture race as of Jan. 11, 2014.
1. “Gravity“
The trifecta before Globes and Guilds, pt.1
2. “American Hustle“
The trifecta before Globes and Guilds, pt.2
3. “12 Years A Slave“
The trifecta before Globes and Guilds, pt.3
4. “Captain Phillips“
The DGA nod for Greengrass sealed the deal.
5. “Nebraska“
Warning Nate Silver: An example where statistics don’t always matter. Speaks to the older branch of the Academy. Been in for a long time.
6. “Philomena“
Another example where statistics don’t always matter. Supplanted the other TWC releases as likely Harvey’s only real best picture player.
7. “Dallas Buyers Club“
The surprise that had more support than many anticipated. A poignant, final reminder of what Focus stood for under the James Shamus regime.
8. “Her“
Might have come a bit to late for guilds such as the DGA, but just feels like too much love for it not to make the final list of nominees.
9. “Blue Jasmine“
Right on the precipice. Could go either way.
10. “The Wolf of Wall Street“
If there are 10, it’s in. Even with Scorsese’s DGA and BAFTA love too polarizing to be a lock beyond that.
Really hope WoWS and Her make it in there
You said 13 films with a realistic chance. I’m guessing the other three are Inside Llewyn Davies, Saving Mr. Banks and… Rush? Or The Butler? This is pretty exciting (the only one I haven’t seen here is Nebraska)….
I think The Butler is pretty much dead at this point.
So, you’ve finally conceived that The Butler is not in the Top 6 (or 10)? But slot #6 must go to Harvey? So why not just sub Philomena for Butler? Great idea! You’re basically saying, “anything I predict before Globes and guilds should be ignored because my predictions will be wildly different after.” Sorry, but… it’s kind of exasperating.
To clarify, your #4, #6 and #7 predictions have all fallen out of your Top 10. Your rankings make ZERO sense.
Kind of a dumb thing to be exasperated by…
Okay then, Kris. You must be right.
I think you’re overrating Nebraska and Philomena and underrating Wolf.
Yep, and the Academy, at least, likes nominating Scorsese’s films.
Definitely overrating Philomena and underrating Wolf (I’d flip their spots in fact), but I think he’s just about right with Nebraska. That’s catnip to the older voters.
I still have Inside Llewyn Davis in my ten. It has its supporters and a similar guild record to A Serious Man.
I could imagine in the realm of possibilities that other movies like Rush, Mr. Banks, The Butler, and Osage county all have slim chances as well due to some guild love as well. While they aren’t in the top group I wouldn’t be surprised to see any on oscar morning.
Definitely has a better chance than The Butler, Blue Jasmine, and maybe Rush. It probably has a better chance than Philomena too. Ellwood has that way too high.
Whenever I consider Inside Llewyn Davis not getting in I keep remembering that A Serious Man managed to get in, and that film seemed WAY less accessible than Inside Llewyn Davis. Granted that was a weaker year, but still…
It may only get something like two nominations but I think it will be there if there are nine or ten nominations.
If there’s a surprise snub I feel like it could be either Nebraska or Her. Nebraska just feels extremely small, and I feel like it peaked a little too early and didn’t make as much noise as it needed to. How many number one votes is it going to get? As for Her, I don’t know, I just don’t see the old people in the academy “getting” it. Frankly I’m surprised it hasn’t been more polarizing accross the board. Remember that not a single one of Spike Jonze’s movies has ever been fully embraced by the Academy, and I don’t think this one is too different.
A Serious Man at least got a WGA nod.
Both Being John Malkovich and Adaptation would have EASILY got in if there were 10 nominees.
-Philomena has Dench, Big BAFTA support, good reviews, nice box office, Harvey. Sorry, but I see it somewhere in the “9”.
-Her. Gosh, I still feel like it is just so NOT up the Academy’s alley. It could miss. Or it could be a contender. Absolutely no idea how this one will fall.
-Wolf feels in, but only because of its “noise”, buzz, and box office in the last 2 weeks.
-Still holding out hope for Inside Llewyn Davis. Foolish, but hopeful.
Ohh, and Im still a little fuzzy on Saving Mr. Banks; which I enjoyed a great deal.
Cant tell if it is strong (4-6 range) or weak (8-12) and ostensibly out. No clue.
I think Saving Mr. Banks should be nominated. That was a great film. It sucks that the film I think that should be nominated that no one is talking about, and that at lwast one person’s performance wasn’t talked about bothered me. Also, I hate that Enough Said is a dark horse and maybe only a possible nomination for James Gandolfini. Julia Louis-Dreyfus was so funny and really catches you off guard emotionally. The script was refreshing. No other word suits.
Two random predictions:
1. Dallas Buyer’s Club does better than anyone thinks. Picture nod along with a surprise director nod and maybe a surprise supporting actress nod for Garner.
2. Her gets largely snubbed and only gets a screenplay nod and maybe a couple nominations along the lines of editing or score.
Garner = no way
Im actually leaning towards Dallas being the Dragon Tattoo. I know it has passionate supporters. But it feels like something that crested RiIGHT before American Hustle, Wolf, and Her dropped. I dont know, probably dead wrong, but.
come on, banks is a lock
Only way “Mr. Banks” makes the cut is if Hollywood displays its usual fondness for navel-gazing.
Serious question, what does navel-gazing infer? Thanks :)
Navel-gazing is an expression meant to describe self-regard or self-fascination. The last two Oscar winners, for example (Argo and The Artist) were partly or entirely about “the movie business” and think about some favorites from the past, from “Sunset Blvd.” to “Singin’ in the Rain.” Hope that helps…it’s not meant as a negative, but I gather from what I’ve read about “Banks” that it’s just not all that great if not for the “inside story” element.
Thanks :)
If Wolf and Llewyn do not get nominated for Best Picture, that’d be a real shame. I wouldn’t mind Blue Jasmine over Banks, but I hope films like Philomena and Jasmine don’t knock out aforementioned snubs. Hopefully the Coens and Scorsese Academy goodwill stretches out to these great and risky films.
I wouldn’t be surprised if you were right–you probably are–but I’d be disappointed. Can’t please everyone, I suppose.
I think the results could be something like this (in no particular order):
1-3
12YAS
Gravity
American Hustle
4-6
Captain Phillips
Nebraska
Saving Mr. Banks (its just my big hunch that its strong)
7-11
Dallas
Philomena
Wolf
Her
Blue Jasmine
12-16
Llewyn
August
Fruitvale
Mandela
Rush
And I think there will be 8 or 9 nommed ultimately.
Sheesh, who the heck misses?
Butler still has a better chance than anything in that last group outside of Llewyn.
Wol
Gut feeling – WOWS is in.
Be it 8,9 or 10.
Still, PGA, DGA, WGA, the film has pedigree.
It’s about passion, isn’t it? And how many #1 votes you can get? Wolf Of Wall Street is obviously divisive, but it seems to have a LOT of champions who were blown away by it.
By contrast, the old sentimental faction has to divide up their support between Dallas Buyers, Philomena, Nebraska.
Before Midnight should be nominated!!!!
BEFORE MIDNIGHT SHOULD BE NOMINATED FOR BEST PICTURE!!!