Cory Monteith images from indie drama ‘All the Wrong Reasons’ released

In the wake of Cory Monteith’s tragic death over the weekend, the production company behind one of his final films has released two new stills of the actor from the forthcoming independent drama “All the Wrong Reasons.”

The images, which can be viewed below, show the actor in character as James Ascher, a store manager whose wife is grappling with post-traumatic stress disorder. Also starring Kevin Zegers, Emily Hampshire and Karine Vanasse, the ensemble drama follows four average people as they deal with a recent trauma. The film is expected to hit the festival circuit in the fall.

“We were extremely fortunate to have had the opportunity to work with Cory,” said Myriad Pictures president Kirk D’Amico in a statement released earlier this week. “He was incredibly talented and giving to everyone he worked with. It is truly tragic to see his life and career cut so short.”

31-year-old Monteith was found dead in his Vancouver hotel room on July 13. Early toxicology reports indicate that the “Glee” star, who had recently completed a stint in rehab, died from an accidental overdose of alcohol and heroin. In addition to “All the Wrong Reasons,” the actor also recently completed work on the gritty independent drama “McCanick” opposite Rachel Nichols, Ciaran Hinds, Mike Vogel and David Morse.