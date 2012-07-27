Could Richard Gere dance with the season in ‘Arbitrage?’

So how many times have we felt like we were on stable ground discussing Richard Gere’s place in an awards season? A handful? He deserved some real consideration for “Days of Heaven” way back when, no doubt. He was surrounded by lauded performers in “An Officer and a Gentleman.” Flirted with the Globes for “Pretty Woman” and “Chicago” (netting a SAG nod, too, for the latter).
The last time his name popped up was for Lasse Hallström’s “The Hoax,” in which he offered up typically solid work. “Solid” is really a pretty decent descriptor of Gere’s contribution to the screen all these years, I’d say. And every once in a while, he turns out something a bit more special.
I think “Arbitrage” is one of those special moments for him. The film played Sundance back in January to generally positive response and Gere was spotlighted, of course. But the more I chew on it after a recent screening, the more I think it might be on the top tier of the actor’s work to date.
The film on the whole is really a skillful, well-paced, taut piece of work from first-time director Nicholas Jarecki. Greg Ellwood called the script “convoluted” out of Park City, but I beg to differ. It’s pretty streamlined, really, and the mark of an efficient storyteller. It’s simplistic, even, but for all the right reasons, the same kinds of reasons that made, say, “Michael Clayton” pop for an audience eager to absorb rich character studies. I could even see the screenplay getting some love on the circuit.
And Gere makes everything count with his performance of a flawed, crooked businessman who you nevertheless find yourself pulling for to some extent (before, of course, catching yourself). That’s what’s so good about the film, that it’s so simple but still trades in complex characterization.
A movie like this thrives on nuance without standing on neutral ground, and as a result, it — like “The Company Men” or, indeed, “Michael Clayton” — has a little more to say about the zeitgeist than a film like last year’s Sundance-to-Oscar indie hit “Margin Call.” Susan Sarandon, Brit Marling, Nate Parker and especially Tim Roth (so good) fill out a well-chosen cast, but Gere is center stage and he delivers.
Roadside Attractions picked the film up out of Sundance and will surely be looking to build a campaign and capture some of that lightning it bottled with “Margin Call.” They found a good rhythm with “Albert Nobbs,” too, while in 2010 they got there with Javier Bardem in “Biutiful” and, of course, Jennifer Lawrence in “Winter’s Bone.” With little else on their slate looking like a real player, I suspect chances are we could be hearing more about the film and particularly Gere’s work throughout the season.
We’ll see how it goes.
He deserved the Oscar for An Officer and a Gentleman. Hands down.
A Gere nomination for BA Oscar would be a big surprise.
Well, a nomination will do, knowing that this year it’s going to be tough “since Daniel Day-Lewis” is on the action (just kidding), but Gere really deserves an oscar nod cuz he has deliver some great performances from Malick’s Days of Heaven, Hackford’s An Officer and Gentleman, Marshall’s Chicago, Hallstrom’s The Hoax and especially on Figgis Internal Affairs.
His closest year was Chicago and he botches it by aiming his campaign for Best Actor instead of Supporting. Sure the Actor’s branch could have placed him in Supporting as well but like Tom Cruise and Sigourney Weaver — they don’t like Gere. I’ll never understand why legendary actors are thrown under a bus over twenty year old spilled milk.
But he won the GG in lead and was nominated for SAG in lead. It’d seem kind of random to suddenly go to supporting…
He has acting skillz. He can elevate a ho-hum movie to a great one. The Hoax was so legit…
I think Richard Gere is kind of an awful actor. He wasn’t all that bad in Chicago but his complete lack of charisma really bogged down parts of Days of Heaven for me, in addition to almost every other movie I’ve ever seen him in. Wryly grinning doesn’t guarantee presence. If he really is good in this movie then I’m sure I’d like to see him get some attention but my expectations remain low.
I agree. Gere’s always had good looks and charm, but he’s never been a particularly skilled actor. I think Sam Shepard and even Brooke Adams acted circles around him in Days of Heaven (Linda Manz, not so much). I’d also be happy to admit if he’s great in this movie, but I wouldn’t call him underrated or overdue for any awards.
Linda Manz was great in Days of Heaven.
Looking For Mr Goodbar… that should have been his first nom.