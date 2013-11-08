Could the ‘Ender’s Game’ sequel end up on TV?

Ender Wiggin’s future is in danger.
With Lionsgate”s pricey adaption of Orson Scott Card’s controversial sci-fi novel “Ender”s Game” doing decent — but hardly stellar — business, the studio is unsure of the proposed sequel’s fate.
During a quarterly studio conference call on Friday, Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer said that the studio will “wait another week or two” before making the decision on a sequel.
Interestingly, Feltheimer also indicated that the “Ender”s Game” story may continue in a TV spinoff, according to Variety.
“Ender”s Game” was directed by Gavin Hood and stars Asa Butterfield, Harrison Ford, Hailee Steinfeld, and Ben Kingsley.
It has taken in $32.5 million in its first week at the domestic box office, with overseas ticketing adding another $9 million.
Despite its unconventional ending, the original book spawned a number of sequels, among them “Ender’s Shadow” which recaps many of the events in “Game,” but is told from the point-of-view of Ender’s battle school classmate Bean. Meanwhile, the indirect, and far more radical, sequel “Speaker For the Dead” takes place some 3,000 years after the first book, and features a middle-aged Ender.
It’s not known if the sequel would be an adaptation of one of those books, or a new story featuring Ender.
What would you want to see in an “Ender’s Game” sequel?
Enders Game should have been a cable TV series to begin with. Having read the book a while back, it just seems a better fit.
I felt that way while watching the film. I think the movie did what it could within a two hour time-frame, but a season of television would have given us so much more a chance to get to know these characters and let all the levels of Battle School breathe.
Completely agree. You could have started him at the appropriate age, 6 years old, as well. He was at the Battle School for years. In the movie it seemed like a stop over for a few months.