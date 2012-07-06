Court orders Weinstein Co. to screen ‘Escape From Planet Earth’

The Weinstein Company will host a private screening of their upcoming animated film “Escape From Planet Earth” for a very select audience.

The revelation came in New York Supreme Court documents related to an ongoing and highly contentious legal battle that pits Weinstein against filmmaking duo Brian Inerfeld and Tony Leech, who were originally involved with “Escape” as producer and writer-director respectively.

The screening has been mandated by the court so that Inerfeld and Leech can view the work-in-progress version of the film, reportedly to resolve credit disputes.

“Escape” has been the subject of a flurry of lawsuits and allegations this year. IMDb currently lists the director as Callan Brunker — a storyboard artist on “Despicable Me” and “Horton Hears a Who!” — and the voice cast includes Brendan Fraser, Sarah Jessica Parker, James Gandolfini, Jessica Alba and Jane Lynch.

It’s scheduled for release Feb. 14, 2013.