Courteney Cox, David Arquette developing TV comedy

Courteney Cox and David Arquette may have a rocky relationship, but they’re ready to work together again in the name of quality TV.

The pair are developing a comedy tentatively titled “10 Years,” which would follow a group of friends and their relationships over the course of a decade. Wait, didn’t “Friends” last a decade?

The show is being produced through their Coquette Productions based at ABC Studios. Cox and Arquette are shopping the idea around, but ABC would be a potential home for it, according to TV Line

Cox, busy with “Cougar Town,” would likely only serve as a producer, while it”s possible that Arquette appear on the show.

The two are married, but have been having high-profile marriage problems of late. They co-starred in the “Scream” film series together, including this year’s “Scream 4.”