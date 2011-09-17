Courteney Cox, David Arquette developing TV comedy

09.17.11 7 years ago

Courteney Cox and David Arquette may have a rocky relationship, but they’re ready to work together again in the name of quality TV.

 The pair are developing a comedy tentatively titled “10 Years,” which would follow a group of friends and their relationships over the course of a decade. Wait, didn’t “Friends” last a decade?
The show is being produced through their Coquette Productions based at ABC Studios. Cox and Arquette are shopping the idea around, but ABC would be a potential home for it, according to TV Line.
Cox, busy with “Cougar Town,” would likely only serve as a producer, while it”s possible that Arquette appear on the show. 
The two are married, but have been having high-profile marriage problems of late. They co-starred in the “Scream” film series together, including this year’s “Scream 4.”

Around The Web

TAGS10 YEARSCOURTENEY COXdavid arquette

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP