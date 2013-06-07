Watch: Cracked uses science to explain romance, nerds rejoice

06.07.13 5 years ago
 

I like this video because it lets me indulge my weird childhood crush on Carl Sagan in a way that feels socially acceptable and won’t result in me being added to any more of those mailing lists for turtleneck fetishists. I also like it because I learned some science facts. It’s possible that you won’t learn any sciences facts from the video, because you might already know all those sciences facts, you little genius nerd, but perhaps you’ll learn a little something about love.

Awwww.

