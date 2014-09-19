Craig Ferguson Names His Worst Guest Ever

#James Corden
09.19.14 4 years ago

Andy Cohen's “Plead the Fifth” game on “Watch What Happens Live!” is pretty ingenious. Celebrities who are normally guarded throw their hands in the air and say, “Well! The rules say I have to be honest!” and just go with it.

On the late-night Bravo show, Craig Ferguson opened up about his talk show (which will soon be hosted by Tony winner James Corden) and selected the worst guest he's ever had. All I can say is I believe it. I can't think of a single occasion when that woman has ever not seemed antisocial. Yes, that's a double negative and I don't care if it hurts you.

And hey, look! That's our queen of award season Jessica Chastain. The time is now to avenge that ridiculous “Zero Dark Thirty” Oscar snub.

(Via Splitsider)

Around The Web

TOPICS#James Corden
TAGSANDY COHENBRAVOcraig fergusonjames cordenJESSICA CHASTAINLate Late Show with Craig FergusonMacy GrayWATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP