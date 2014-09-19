Craig Ferguson Names His Worst Guest Ever

Andy Cohen's “Plead the Fifth” game on “Watch What Happens Live!” is pretty ingenious. Celebrities who are normally guarded throw their hands in the air and say, “Well! The rules say I have to be honest!” and just go with it.

On the late-night Bravo show, Craig Ferguson opened up about his talk show (which will soon be hosted by Tony winner James Corden) and selected the worst guest he's ever had. All I can say is I believe it. I can't think of a single occasion when that woman has ever not seemed antisocial. Yes, that's a double negative and I don't care if it hurts you.

And hey, look! That's our queen of award season Jessica Chastain. The time is now to avenge that ridiculous “Zero Dark Thirty” Oscar snub.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

(Via Splitsider)