Craig Ferguson uses famous TV twist endings to say goodbye to ‘Late Late Show’

12.20.14 4 years ago

Ferguson went back to his Mr. Wick character from “The Drew Carey Show” as the final episode paid homage to the endings of “Newhart,” “St. Elsewhere” and “The Sopranos.”

