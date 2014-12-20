Craig Ferguson uses famous TV twist endings to say goodbye to “Late Late Show”

Ferguson went back to his Mr. Wick character from “The Drew Carey Show” as the final episode paid homage to the endings of “Newhart,” “St. Elsewhere” and “The Sopranos.”

Watch Darlene Love”s final “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” Letterman performance

Compare to her 1st Letterman performance from 1986.

What was Ken Jeong doing on the set of “Glee”?

The “Community” star was spotted on set with Chord Overstreet and Harry Shum Jr.

Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard welcome a 2nd daughter

Delta Bell joins older sister Lincoln.