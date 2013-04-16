Craig Zadan and Neil Meron back for more at the 2014 Oscars

So I guess no one at the Academy got the memo that no one really liked the way the Oscars were put on back in February (I was mostly fine with them, mind you), and so they’re bringing Craig Zadan and Neil Meron back for more. This last year featured high profile tributes to Zadan/Meron-produced musicals and specifically two big moments for the (granted, 10 years old at the time) “Chicago.” What will we get in 2014? A tribute to television’s “Smash?”
Says Academy president Hawk Koch via press release, “Craig and Neil have the overwhelming support of the Academy”s Governors to produce the Oscars again in 2014. In order to establish continuity with this year”s enormously successful show, we felt it was important to give these consummate professionals the green light now to begin creating another great evening.”
Enormously successful? Yeah, ratings were up. But…
Again, I was fine with the Oscars this year. Everyone belly-ached the toilet humor as if hiring Seth MacFarlane signaled something more than that. But I’ve talked to an overwhelming amount of people who were in the room — running the gamut from journalists to filmmakers to celebrities — who were grossed out by it. So I don’t know if I’d be pimping “continuity,” but hey, it’s their show.
Quoting again from the release:
“The February 2013 Oscars hosted by Seth MacFarlane, drew an average audience of 40.3 million total viewers and delivered a 13.0 rating among adults 18-49. The show was TV”s most-watched entertainment telecast in the last 3 years, and grew its overall audience for the 2nd straight year (+3%), surging 11% in adults 18-49 (13.0 rating vs. 11.7 rating) to its best numbers since 2010. In addition, the show scored gains year-to-year with adults 18-34 (+20% – 11.3 rating vs. 9.4 rating), hitting its highest number in 6 years – since 2007. Overall, it was the Oscars second-most-watched telecast since 2005.”
Was that the show that did that, though? Or was it, I don’t know, a slew of movies that did extraordinarily well at the box office being in the mix?
The 86th annual Academy Awards are set for Sunday, March 2, 2014.
Ugh. the relentless pimping of their own product was far more off-putting than any of the jokes. The show was fine overall as far as it goes, but it was pretty amateurish in lots of ways (like the Bond tribute that looked like it was cut on iMovie and the weird closing number that, incidentally, didn’t even get shown on Australian TV because the broadcaster assumed the show was over).
Anyway, the Academy doesn’t seem interested in making it the classy celebration of cinema it should be, so it really makes no difference.
Totally agree. I’m totally shocked they brought these clowns back after the used last year’s show to stroke their own egos.
The show is called “Smash.”
And let’s be honest: every year “no one” likes the way the Oscars are put on. It make no difference what you do, because people will ALWAYS complain.
Honest and understandable mistake given last year’s SPC joint.
Your second point is pointless because this one was particularly egregious to a lot of people. Do some asking…
Biggest Best Picture Lineups
2009 – $1,705,128,130 (10 nominees, led by Avatar’s 749m)
2010 – $1,357,489,702 (10 nominees, led by Toy Story 3’s 415m)
2012 – $999,575,022 (9 nominees, led by Lincoln’s 182m)
1997 – $998,266,696 (5 nominees, led by Titanic’s 600m)
I’d say the only reason ratings went up was the insane performance of the Best Picture nominees. 6 100m grossers, another at 95m.
Be interesting to see what direction they go with for host. It’d be funny if they got Seth again just for the outrage from the pundits.
Logical pick that would get you the same demographics as Seth but with less controversy would be Jimmy Kimmel.
Has good relationship with the celebs that’ll be sitting in the audience since a lot of them have probably been on his show. Award show hosting experience. Can be just the right amount of edgy without crossing over into everyone getting offended.
Considering he’s an ABC guy, i’m kind of surprised he hasn’t hosted yet.
I would say the ratings went up this year in spite of Zadan and Meron’s production, not because of it — the pacing and transitions were sloppy, the presentations uninspired, the musical numbers self-serving and frequently irrelevant. At least they’ve got a lot of leeway to improve, and hopefully surprise us next year, but the burden of proof is on.
Meanwhile, I look forward to next year’s song-and-dance medley celebrating the six-year anniversary of Hairspray and The Bucket List.
haha! What Guy said.
And let’s not forget the disappointing Bond tribute. Horrible!
For all who intend to read my comment, it is a necessary preface to share that I did not like Shankmans show a few years back. Enjoy the post.
Last year’s show was absolutely boring. As far as hosting goes, everyone says there are two seth macfarlanes, but thats a bit inaccurate, there are three. Everyone seems to acknowledge the big band old fashioned song and dance entertainer Seth, as well as the toilet humor Seth, but people seem to forget hed also be a great candidate for Bob Hope/ Letterman style ribbing of the nominees (and industry as a whole). That last one is something the show needs, not toilet humor (which I didn’t even see much of in his hosting gig) but not just big band classy either, which on its own gets boring.
They had the perfect opportunity with Seth to have a show that actually meant something to the year in film, which strangely they didn’t do. Such a strong year was nothing but half baked reminders of films that, well, didn’t necessarily need reminders. Or fun ideas that were barely played with, like the Bond tribute.
Nothing the presenters did or said was fun or interesting, and no segments delighted or caught our eyes. A great movie year was celebrated with an overlong (a complaint I actually never make about the oscars) and bland ceremony that kind of felt like everyone in Hollywood could care less.
So let me answer this question “how do I feel about Zadan and Meron part 2?” With this question “are they sure Shankmans not available?”*
Didn’t like Shankman’s show either, but the Zadan/Meron one was almost worse. Outside of Jean Dujardin, I don’t remember anything the presenters said. Well, I wish I didn’t remember the cast of The Avengers awkward banter. And how do you make Melissa McCarthy and Paul Rudd UNfunny? Liam, Reese and Nicole each presenting three Picture nominees clustered together, the way the tech categories were “presented” with an image of the film and the name of the nominee and film, only 2.5 of the nominated songs being performed. Ugh, disaster. But hey, let’s do it again!
I understand the your complaint about some categories being presented with just an image and title, but maybe you should remember showing anything at all is a relatively recent tradition. Go back in time to the 60s and 70s, even early 90s, and clips of anything was extremely rare. Usually it would just be the presenter announcing names with the nominees shown on screen sitting in their seats. So what they did this year really isn’t so egregious.
They didn’t announce it early for the sake of continuity, they needed to give the orchestra enough notice to book the ballroom at a nearby Motel 6.
