Craigslist classifieds have given us some of us our most important literature. From “I'm the best f*cking roommate ever” to “You farted during 'Boyhood,'” Craigslist has nurtured our souls with urgent, personal prose. Today we learn that Craigslist classifieds are even better when rapped, as Mac Lethal proves here. A $600 two-bedroom complex has never sounded sultrier.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

(Via ViralViralVideos