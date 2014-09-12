Cry at This Devastating Goodbye to the iPod

#Funny or Die
09.12.14 4 years ago

Funny Or Die just gave us the essential 2014 elegy: a tearful goodbye to the iPod. We'll miss thumbing that circular wheel and manually dimming the power light to save battery. RIP iPod: You made the Discman feel so fat.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Funny or Die
TAGSFUNNY OR DIEiphone 6IPOD

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP