Funny Or Die just gave us the essential 2014 elegy: a tearful goodbye to the iPod. We'll miss thumbing that circular wheel and manually dimming the power light to save battery. RIP iPod: You made the Discman feel so fat.
Cry at This Devastating Goodbye to the iPod
Louis VIrtel 09.12.14 4 years ago
