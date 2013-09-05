Cumberbatch searching for ‘The Lost City of Z’

(CBR) It”s not “Star Wars”, but it”s pretty far out there all the same: Deadline reports that Benedict Cumberbatch is in negotiations to headline “The Lost City of Z” for Brad Pitt”s Plan B Entertainment.

Directed by James Gray, “The Lost City of Z” is an adaptation of the David Grann novel about British Colonel Percy Fawcett”s 1920s expedition to Brazil to find a mythical city – a city he claims to have found on a previous voyage.

It”s the latest role for Cumberbatch, who recently made headlines for his rumored involvement in J.J. Abrams” “Star Wars: Episode VII”. Reports suggested Cumberbatch would play a Sith Lord in Disney”s anticipated Star Wars resurrection, but the actor”s representatives have since denied he has signed on for the film.