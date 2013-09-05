Cumberbatch searching for ‘The Lost City of Z’

#Brad Pitt
and 09.05.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

(CBR) It”s not “Star Wars”, but it”s pretty far out there all the same: Deadline reports that Benedict Cumberbatch is in negotiations to headline “The Lost City of Z” for Brad Pitt”s Plan B Entertainment.

Directed by James Gray, “The Lost City of Z” is an adaptation of the David Grann novel about British Colonel Percy Fawcett”s 1920s expedition to Brazil to find a mythical city – a city he claims to have found on a previous voyage.

It”s the latest role for Cumberbatch, who recently made headlines for his rumored involvement in J.J. Abrams” “Star Wars: Episode VII”. Reports suggested Cumberbatch would play a Sith Lord in Disney”s anticipated Star Wars resurrection, but the actor”s representatives have since denied he has signed on for the film.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Brad Pitt
TAGSBENEDICT CUMBERBATCHBrad PittDavid GrayPLAN B ENTERTAINMENTThe Lost City Of Z

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP