Current TV sets Keith Olbermann’s new ‘Countdown’ premiere

Current TV has announced a title and premiere date for Keith Olbermann’s new primetime home.

The title? Well, that’s no surprise. Olbermann’s new Current TV show will be titled “Countdown with Keith Olbermann,” keeping the same name as the MSNBC show he departed back in January.

The rebooted commentary show will premiere on June 20 at 8 p.m. ET. In addition to executive producing and hosting the “Countdown with Keith Olbermann,” Olbermann will also serve as Current’s Chief News Officer.

“‘Countdown to Keith Olbermann’ will showcase the return to television of one of America”s most gifted thinkers and communicators,” says Joel Hyatt, co-founder and Executive Vice Chairman of Current in Tuesday’s announcement. “Keith will be back, speaking truth to power and calling them as he sees them– but this time, on America”s only independent news and information TV network.”

Adds Current CEO Mark Rosenthal, “The show will combine familiar and popular features with some new elements that we can”t wait to unveil. We”re creating a great platform for Keith”s style, which includes a very sophisticated digital presence for him — that we think will appeal to his very enthusiastic and active following. The show will also appeal to new viewers tuning into Keith for the first time.”

Olbermann left MSNBC rather abruptly in January, ending a tumultuous relationship that included a 1998 conclusion to his first tenure and very brief November 2010 suspension.