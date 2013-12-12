CW midseason schedule puts ‘The 100’ after ‘Arrow,’ puts ‘Star-Crossed’ on Mondays

The CW has announced its midseason schedule and after a solid fall, the network to look to shore up a few of its weaker spots, adding premieres for “Star-Crossed” and “The 100” and moving around the pieces for Monday and Friday nights.
The juggling starts on Monday, February 17, with the series premiere of “Star-Crossed,” a “Roswell”-esque drama about human-on-alien sexy time, which will take over the 8 p.m. hour from current occupant “Hart of Dixie.” “Beauty and the Beast” will continue to air in the 9 p.m. hour until after March 10, when it will go on hiatus and it will return at a later date where its ratings can’t drag The CW down. The CW ordered a full season of “Beauty and the Beast,” so there should still be a bunch of episodes in that limbo.
Taking the place of “Beauty and the Beast” starting on March 17 is “The Tomorrow People,” which will vacate its cushy post-“Arrow” time period, where it has been losing half of its lead-in in recent weeks.
Starting on Wednesday, March 19, the futuristic drama “The 100” will take over the post-“Arrow” time period, either a big boost of confidence for the show, or else a sign that The CW thinks “The 100” skews slightly more male than the romantic “Star-Crossed.”
On that Friday, March 21, The CW will premiere a new cycle of “Whose Line Is It Anyway,” with consecutive new episodes of the improv comedy smash taking the 8 p.m. hour. After the first week, the 8 p.m. hour will feature new “Whose Line” episodes at 8 p.m. and encores at 8:30, a strategy that showed solid carryover in the summer. Moving to 9 p.m. on Fridays is “Hart of Dixie,” which has the advantage of being the closest thing The CW has to an hour-long comedy. Don’t believe me? “Hart of Dixie” has submitted as a comedy for Emmy consideration in recent years, not that you’d necessarily notice.
The idea of a CW comedy block on Friday may cause at least five people to flash back to the glory days of the 2008-2009 season when “Everybody Hates Chris” and “The Game” took the 8 p.m. Friday hour as the last stand of CW sitcoms.
That means that The CW is sticking with its strong Tuesday of “The Originals” and “Supernatural” and that “Reign” will remain in its post-“Vampire Diaries” safety spot for the foreseeable future.
Here’s the revised schedule in list form:
Monday, February 17
8:00-9:00pm “Star-Crossed” (Series Premiere)
9:00-10:00pm “Beauty And The Beast”
Monday, March 17
8:00-9:00pm “Star-Crossed”
9:00-10:00pm “The Tomorrow People” (New Night)
Wednesday, March 19
8:00-9:00pm “Arrow”
9:00-10:0pm “The 100” (Series Premiere)
Friday, March 21
8:00-8:30pm “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” (Cycle Two Premiere)
8:30-9:00pm “Whose Line Is It Anyway?”
9:00-10:00pm “Hart of Dixie” (New Night)
Will these changes impact you in any way?
Dan, neither you nor Alan reviewed Whose Line when it returned last summer. Do you enjoy the show?
Secondly, given the show’s ratings success last summer, why would the CW put the show in a Friday death slot? I understand the network wants the show on during the broadcast season, and that there isn’t currently a compatible CW comedy to pair it with, but wouldn’t the smarter play be either airing it again in the summer against reduced competition or putting the show on a better night?
RunItsAPirate – I’m not really a fan, though I appreciate the skill involved. Alan likes it more than I do.
And I think they’re just trying to strengthen a weak night with counterprogramming. They figure “Whose Line” worked in summer, so it might work on Friday too, maybe.
-Daniel
Any news on when the shows currently on air are returning post holidays?
Arrow is the only worth watching show on The CW. Supernatural comes comes as second. Then nothing else.
False.
-Daniel
awwww, the good ol’ days of Everybody Hates Chris (and Aliens in America? I seem to remember watching those two together).
they better hope that at least one of their mid-season shows is a sizable enough hit to anchor its own night cause otherwise Mondays is going to continue to be a mess and Fridays is also going to still be one although I feel like Whose Line Is It Anyways will probably do more or less what Carrie Diaries is doing there currently so maybe Fridays will be ok (but poor Hart of Dixie!!! I knew Beauty and the Beast was a heartbeat away from death but Dixie as well???? And here I thought the cw would keep it alive to get to 100 eps.)
Im going to try ‘The 100’ but i have a feeling it won’t work because Matt Lanter is a terrible actor.