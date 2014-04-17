CW sets Summer 2014 plans including ‘Beauty and the Beast’ return

I've said it once and I'll say it again: If you love original filler programming on TV, Summer 2014 will be your Golden Age.
The CW is getting in on the summer programming act, which will come as no surprise to anybody paying attention to the network's steady hoarding of offerings like “Seed” and “Backpackers” and “Penn & Teller: Fool Us,” as well as the available backlog of episodes for “Beauty and the Beast.”
On Thursday (April 17), The CW set its summer slate, including the long-awaited — by some people I'm sure — return of “Beauty and the Beast,” which comes two-plus weeks after the network's upfront presentation to advertisers, presumably cementing the drama's chances of a third season. [Short version: The CW makes its own rules, but several bubble dramas would appear to have a better chance of renewal than “Beauty and the Beast” and that doesn't even include spring success “The 100,” which would have to really stumble to not get a no-brainer pick-up at this point.]
The CW's summer schedule includes original programming on four of the network's five programming nights, with only Thursday seemingly sticking to encores.
Up first, June 2 will see “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” shifting to Monday nights, with an original episode and an encore leading into the return of “Beauty and the Beast,” which has been off the air since March.
The following night, Tuesday, June 3, The CW will premiere “Famous in 12” in the 8 p.m. hour. Redundantly described as a “reality docuseries,” “Famous in 12” features a family gunning for fame by letting cameras watch them around the close for 12 weeks straight. They will be aided in their quest to whore themselves to America by TMZ mastermind Harvey Levin. “Famous in 12” will be paired with repeats of “Supernatural.”
On Monday, July 14, The CW will create a comedy sandwich of sorts. New episodes of “Whose Line” will air at 8 p.m. with an encore at 9 p.m. In-between, The CW will premiere a pair of half-hour scripted comedies. “Backpackers,” which comes from the digital CW Seed platform, will air in the 8:30 slot, while “Seed,” which doesn't come from the digital CW Seed program,but does come from Canada, will air at 9:30.
Premiering on Wednesday, July 30 in the 8 p.m. hour, “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” will give aspiring magicians the chance to win a berth in Penn & Teller's Vegas show by fooling the veteran skeptics with a single trick. That will air with repeats of “Arrow” on Wednesdays.
For some reason, “Fool Us” isn't airing with the Dean Cain-hosted “Masters of Illusion,” a half-hour magic show airing on Fridays at 8:30 starting on August 1.
The premieres in list form:
MONDAY, JUNE 2
8:00-8:30 PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (New Night)
8:30-9:00 PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (Encore)
9:00-10:00 PM BEAUTY AND THE BEAST (Summer Season Premiere)
TUESDAY, JUNE 3
8:00-9:00 PM FAMOUS IN 12 (Series Premiere)
9:00-10:00 PM SUPERNATURAL (Encore)
MONDAY, JULY 14
8:00-8:30 PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (Original Episode)
8:30-9:00 PM BACKPACKERS (Series Premiere)
9:00-9:30 PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (Encore)
9:30-10:00 PM SEED (Series Premiere)
WEDNESDAY, JULY 30
8:00-9:00 PM PENN & TELLER: FOOL US (Series Premiere)
9:00-10:00 PM ARROW (Encores in a new timeslot)
FRIDAY, AUGUST 1
8:00-8:30 PM MASTERS OF ILLUSION (Series Premiere)
8:30-9:00 PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (Encore)
Anything there interest or intrigue you?
Has anyone watched Backpackers on CWSeed and know if it’s any good? My hopes for it aren’t high.
Watched and not impressed
Can’t wait to see the next episode on Beauty and the Beast. My problem is I don’t have CW channel and I have to wait till the next day to watch it on Amazon Instant Video. So if my viewing is not counted as “real time”…how does that help the rating? This show is really good and it should stay for another 3rd season.
A lot of Beauty and the Beast popularity has come from social media and much of that from twitter. We do have a season three but not a full season yet, not a full 22 episodes. Come on over to twitter and look for #BATB to join our fanmily. Add to our numbers for more #BATB.
I also don’t have the cw and have to watch beauty and the beast the next day online, I really hope it gets a third season. I love this show.
I don’t really watch anything except “Beauty and the Beast” so I am anxiously waiting for its return.
I didn’t actually find Beauty and the Beast until the other day when I was cruising Netflix for something to watch. I watched all of season 1 on Netflix, then bought all of season 2 on Vudu, since I couldn’t find it anywhere else. But I’ll be sure to watch next month! Love the show and totally love Jay Ryan!.
A lot of people are just learning of beauty and the beast…but I like it especially since cat and Vince are getting back together. It does need something to keep it interesting.
I don’t understand why star crossed was cancelled after one season. that was one of the best shows I would go online and look at over again. Every episode was building up to an finale that left me looking forward to season 2. It is enough Vampire shows (vampire diaries & originals and heroic shows like Arrow). Star crossed was different, interesting and exciting. I would love to see it back in the fall line-up and “The 100”.
You’re right, SC was a very original show and a scifi romance like BatB. In my opinion not enough shows like these around. A lot of people are getting sick of the vampire/zombie shows, me included, so I just don’t watch them. I don’t like the blood and gore and find it not entertaining. Enough that there’s enough of it in real life. TOO MUCH. I’m sorry SC got cancelled as a lot of BatB fans also watched it, me included. If they cancel Batb, that will be it for me on the CW, as I don’t watch any of the other shows on the network, but BatB. I know that after S3 they will probably cancel it because, people don’t seem to like romantic shows too much these days, a sad reflection of today’s society. Like SC, BatB does not get promoted like the other CW shows. I know I’m the minority, but it’s my opinion.
Beauty and the Beast second season, in my opinion, went downhill. “Cat” was all over the place with relationships and they made this supposedly strong woman (who I liked, originally) into a confused “ultimatum” whore. The “beast” turns into this mindless killer, which ruined the whole thing for me, and then somehow becomes decent again. They ruined the “true love” story and went off on some “beast” tangent, destroying the original idea of the story. All the sudden, everyone has beastly powers and you can turn them off and on with a drug. Hopefully the writers will get back on track with something that will allow you to believe in the characters again, giving them more depth and solidity. It started reminding me of “Heroes” where they went all over the place with their characters – it was almost comical and truly annoying.
Writers are back on target. Anyone who wants to support Beauty and the Beast, come to Twitter, look for #BATB and join our FANmily. At last, Neilson and CW are looking at trending on social media and especially Twitter, to judge how much audience the show has. Come on over and join us. We need all fans tweeting.
A lot of Beasties would agree and have stuck with the show. The last half of S2 for me were great cause it was all about Vincat making their way back to each other. Brad Kern has promised that S3 will be more like S1. I have watched other shows in which I didn’t like the direction it was taking and know that sometimes not everything is perfect with the writing and waited to see if the next season was any different before “dropping” the show. I will be sticking it out with BatB, because I knew the CW would pull the love triangle crap with this show, just like they do with all their other shows. It was expected. They just don’t get it. Beasties don’t want an epic love messed with. Sure throw them some curve balls but don’t mess with their love. I am sticking it out with this show because I love Vincat.
I am addicted to BatB and can’t get enough of it. I can live without ALL the other CW shows but this one is truly different. If this show goes off the air I will truly miss it. I can’t say that about all the other shows. There are no TRUE love stories on TV anymore. This one fits the bill combining scifi and romance. I don’t watch undead shows anymore, I’ve outgrown them, and there’s way too may out there. This show is truly a gem, it just needs more promo.
I really wish that The CW would give Star-Crossed another chance!!! My daughter and I really loved the show!! How about anyone else?
Thanks, Wendy