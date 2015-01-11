CW shifts ‘Supernatural,’ sets ‘iZombie,’ ‘Messengers’ for spring

Before a busy Television Critics Association press tour day that featured the renewal of eight fall dramas for next season, The CW also announced its adjusted midseason schedule.

The spring announcement includes time slots for “iZombie” and “The Messengers,” a shift for “Supernatural” and a home for the new reality competition “Cedric's Barber Battle.”

From “Veronica Mars” veterans Rob Thomas and Diane Ruggiero-Wright, “iZombie” will premiere on Tuesday, March 17 at 9 p.m. after a new episode of “The Flash.” The drama, which stars Rose McIver as a medical resident who becomes a zombie and uses her undead state to help fight crime, will be taking the place that “Supernatural” has filled strongly this season.

Don't worry about “Supernatural,” though. The freshly renewed series will shift to Wednesdays at 9 p.m. after “Arrow” starting on March 18. “The 100,” also newly renewed on Sunday morning, will complete its second season on March 11.

The CW will premiere its new Friday lineup on April 10. New episodes of “Cedric's Barber Battle” and “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” will take the 8 p.m. hour. In a bizarre piece of flow, The CW will use a hair-cutting competition show to lead into an improv comedy show to lead into the brooding, dark, Biblically inflected series “The Messengers.”

Among others, “The Messengers” stars Shantel VanSanten, Jon Fletcher, Sofia Black-D'Elia, JD Pardo, Craig Frank and Diogo Morgado. On a panel currently taking place, executive producer Trey Callaway described “The Messengers” as a show about faith, not religion.