Cyndi Lauper is celebrating the 30th anniversary of her breakthrough album “She's So Unusual” with a re-release and some video tidbits about her famous songs. My favorite backstory (so far) is “She Bop.” I dare you to watch this video without clutching your face in ecstasy. Every line is classic. And there is NO ONE who says the word “masturbation” like Cyndi “Grammy/Emmy/Tony-winner” Lauper.
Cyndi Lauper is Priceless Discussing the Origin of ‘She Bop’
Louis VIrtel 04.02.14 4 years ago
