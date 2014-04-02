Cyndi Lauper is Priceless Discussing the Origin of ‘She Bop’

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Cyndi Lauper is celebrating the 30th anniversary of her breakthrough album “She's So Unusual” with a re-release and some video tidbits about her famous songs. My favorite backstory (so far) is “She Bop.” I dare you to watch this video without clutching your face in ecstasy. Every line is classic. And there is NO ONE who says the word “masturbation” like Cyndi “Grammy/Emmy/Tony-winner” Lauper.