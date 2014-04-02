Cyndi Lauper is Priceless Discussing the Origin of ‘She Bop’

04.02.14 4 years ago

Cyndi Lauper is celebrating the 30th anniversary of her breakthrough album “She's So Unusual” with a re-release and some video tidbits about her famous songs. My favorite backstory (so far) is “She Bop.” I dare you to watch this video without clutching your face in ecstasy. Every line is classic. And there is NO ONE who says the word “masturbation” like Cyndi “Grammy/Emmy/Tony-winner” Lauper.

Around The Web

TAGScyndi lauperShe BopShes So Unusual

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP