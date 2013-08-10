D23: Brad Bird and Damon Lindelof add to the mystery surrounding ‘Tomorrowland”

ANAHEIM – Fans with questions about Disney’s upcoming mystery project “Tomorrowland” didn’t get many answers at day two of the studio’s bi-annual D23 expo, but they were shown plenty of enigmatic items to stoke their interest.
The studio showed a sneak peek at their upcoming live-action slate at the expo, including “Saving Mr. Banks,” “Maleficent,” and “The Muppets Most Wanted,” but it was the brief “Tomorrowland” presentation that seemed to capture the attention of film buffs.
What began as a tribute to Walt Disney’s ingenuity and futurist vision, led to a look at the mysterious “Tomorrowland,” directed by Brad Bird (“The Incredibles”), written by Damon Lindelof (“Prometheus”) and starring George Clooney.
The film’s plot has been the subject of various rumors since it was first announced a while back, with the original title “1952,” and D23 attendees didn’t get much to work with at today’s presentation.
Since building the Walt Disney Studios in 1939, Disney has filed away countless documents, drawings, abandoned ideas and other treasure in a massive vault. According to Bird and Lindelof, one of the archived boxes in Disney’s vast vaults is simply labeled “1952” and is allegedly stuffed with some of Disney’s futuristic ideas that were never realized — and much more.
As “found” on a strange laserdisc-like video recording purported to be unearthed in that “1952” box, the short emulates ’60s-style animation and points the Cold War-era world to a better tomorrow, based on utopian science.
– A 1928 issue of the sci-fi magazine “Amazing Stories,” which when decoded reveals that Walt and the imagineers were more ahead of their time than originally thought.
– The original plans for the It’s a Small World ride which reveal that there may have been a structure built beneath the ride, also pointing to a far-reaching conspiracy.
The duo stated that the ultimate goal of the film is to ask “what if these mystery clues were real?”
No, the mystery’s weren’t answered, but audience anticipation seemed to be at a fever pitch.
HitFix’s Drew McWeeny is also live-blogging the event here.
“What do George Clooney, Walt Disney and Jules Verne have in common?”
They’ve all done far, far better work than Damon Lies-a-lot?
With all due respect to Brad Bird, Lindelof’s name on Tomorrowland means I will not bother with it.
I’m not quite as repulsed by him as you are, though I definitely want revenge of some sort for Prometheus, but this presentation technique defines all that is wrong about the mystery box to me.
If you told me Brad Bird would be directing George Clooney in some sort of vaguely scifi futurist movie about Disneyland, you could have my ticket money right now. But this whole air of mystery surrounding it is just so damn obnoxious that I’m annoyed and want to grab Bird and help him escape.
This method of marketing is akin to a cheesy magician waving his hands in alternating circles and promising to pull something really cool from his hat. What’s super unfortunate is that Abrams’ last two movies and Prometheus were also basically that in narrative form, and all they pulled from the hat was a dead rabbit.
Agree completely. After 6 years of being lied to in Lost interviews and him completely botching Prometheus… how does he still convince people he’s the right man for the job? Blech
I agree the ‘mystery box’ is even in this most literal sense is sort of boring at this stage. Just give us a basic log-line, cast, directors and then release the film when it’s ready. That’s all I need.
They’re currently filming this in Vancouver and yes, the plot that was reported a few months ago regarding Clooney’s character being teaming up with a robotic pre-teen seem to be very accurate. I was on set last week at UBC and they had the whole space appearing like a 1960s worlds fair. Here’s a link to some photos if you’re interested:
[yvrshoots.com]