Daenerys rules and Arya is out for blood in new ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 4 trailer

#Daenerys Targaryen #Peter Dinklage #Emilia Clarke #Game of Thrones
02.16.14 4 years ago

Daenerys is welcoming her new role with open arms.

“I will do what queens do,” says the dragon-mother in the brand-new Season 4 trailer for “Game of Thrones.” “I will rule.”

Elsewhere in the trailer, Arya (Maisie Williams) lays bare her vengeful heart, Sansa (Sophie Turner) is haunted by the deaths of her mother and brother and Cersei (Lena Headey) says something awesome about joy turning “to ashes in your mouth.”

Check out the new trailer below and let us know what you think in the comments.

“Game of Thrones” Season 4 premieres April 6 on HBO.

TOPICS#Daenerys Targaryen#Peter Dinklage#Emilia Clarke#Game of Thrones
TAGSDaenerys TargaryenEMILIA CLARKEgame of thronesgame of thrones season 4Game of Thrones Season 4 trailerGame of Thrones trailerJACK GLEESONJoffrey BaratheonKING JOFFREYLENA HEADEYpeter dinklageSOPHIE TURNERTYRION LANNISTER

