Daenerys rules and Arya is out for blood in new ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 4 trailer

Daenerys is welcoming her new role with open arms.

“I will do what queens do,” says the dragon-mother in the brand-new Season 4 trailer for “Game of Thrones.” “I will rule.”

Elsewhere in the trailer, Arya (Maisie Williams) lays bare her vengeful heart, Sansa (Sophie Turner) is haunted by the deaths of her mother and brother and Cersei (Lena Headey) says something awesome about joy turning “to ashes in your mouth.”

Check out the new trailer below and let us know what you think in the comments.

“Game of Thrones” Season 4 premieres April 6 on HBO.