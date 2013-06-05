Daft Punk keeps No. 1 on Billboard 200: Alice In Chains and John Fogerty right behind

Daft Punk stays at the No. 1 spot on The Billboard 200 this week with “Random Access Memories,” despite a 73% drop in sales. That means it still sold 93,000 copies.

Alice in Chains” new “The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here” debuts at No. 2 with 61,000. It”s the rock band”s second album with lead singer William DuVall; the previous 2009 album “Black Gives Way to Blue” peaked at No. 5 on the chart, but bowed with 126,000 copies.
John Fogerty”s collaboration album “Wrote a Song for Everyone” bows at No. 3 with 51,000. It”s the classic rockers” highest charting album since 1985″s “Centerfield,” which made it to No. 1.
At No. 4 is British girl group Little Mix”s “DNA,” which sold 50,000. The U.K. “X Factor”-winning troupe led the album with single “Wings.”
Blake Shelton”s “Based on a True Story” rises No. 16 to No. 5 on the heels of his NBC-broadcasted Oklahoma relief concert, moving 42,000 in a 69% sales increase.
Darius Rucker”s “True Believers” slips No. 2 to No. 6 (41,000, -51%), “The Great Gatsby” soundtrack falls No. 5 to No. 7 (36,000, -33%) and Imagine Dragons” “Night Visions” rebounds No. 13 to No. 8 (33,000, +22%) with help from an iTunes promo. Justin Timberlake”s “The 20/20 Experience” stays put at No. 9 (31,000, -26%) and Vampire Weekend”s “Modern Vampires of the City” slips No. 7 to No. 10 (29,000, -40%).
Album sales are down 7% this week compared to last, and down 4% compared to the same week last year. Sales are down 5% for the year so far.

