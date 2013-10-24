Have $275 to spare? Daft Punk has a ‘Random Access Memories’ box set for you

The true definition of “Get Lucky” is getting your hands on Daft Punk’s “Random Access Memories” deluxe box set. Columbia Records released the details today, which you can find here. The box set is currently available for pre-order, costs $275, and it will ship in time for the holidays in “early December,” according to a release.

So what makes this edition of Daft Punk’s latest album so “deluxe?”

It comes in a cloth-bound box with a stamp of the album logo in gold foil and contains a double vinyl version of the album, plus:

— A digital version of the album on gold and silver plated USB drives, which includes the bonus tracks “Horizon” and Daft Punk’s self-remix of “Get Lucky,” the “Lose Yourself to Dance” video, “Random Access Memories” television ads, and an extended version of the Coachella promo with Pharrell and Nile Rodgers.

— A bonus 10-inch collector”s vinyl with an extended version of Giorgio Moroder’s interview from the original recording session of the song “Giorgio by Moroder.”

— A 56-page hardcover book featuring photos from the “Random Access Memories” recording sessions and film shoots, with a foreword by Paul Williams.

–Two sets of Robot helmet design schematics and a pair of full body Robot design schematic posters.

–An original film strip from the “Lose Yourself to Dance” video. Check out that video below.