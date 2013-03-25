Daft Punk title new album ‘Random Access Memories,’ out in May

Daft Punk have lifted the curtain on the title to their new effort, called “Random Access Memories,” and now have a May 21 release date for it.

The French dance group unveiled yet another 15-second commercial during the weekend that boasted the name, and according to a presale going on for iTunes, the wait will be over in less than two months. The set is 13 songs long, though no tracklist is confirmed.

Daft Punk previously broadcasted another short commercial during “Saturday Night Live” a few weeks ago, and a couple complete songs have surfaced on YouTube to tease the album. Their newly revamped site now boasts the Columbia logo along with the dueling helmets image and the album title. “Random Access Memories” will be out officially under the Daft Life Limited, a newly launched imprint of Columbia Records.

Daft Punk last released the soundtrack to “Tron: Legacy” in December 2010. Their last formal studio album was 2005’s “Human After All.”

No live dates have been announced yet in support of “Random Access Memories.”