Dallas-Fort Worth critics REALLY like ‘The Descendants’

The Dallas-Fort Worth Film Critics Association has picked its jumped into the fray with a list of winners and it’s rather clear they kind of had a thing for Alexander Payne’s “The Descendants.” The film won awards for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress and Best Screenplay. Check out the full list below.

Best Picture: “The Descendants”

Best Director: Alexander Payne, “The Descendants” (Runner-up: Michel Hazanavicius, “The Artist”)

Best Actor: George Clooney, “The Descendants” (Runner-up: Jean Dujardin, “The Artist”)

Best Actress: Michelle Williams, “My Week with Marilyn” (Runner-up: Tilda Swinton, “We Need to Talk About Kevin”)

Best Supporting Actor: Christopher Plummer, “Beginners” (Runner-up: Albert Brooks, “Drive”)

Best Supporting Actress: Shailene Woodley, “The Descendants” (Runner-up: Bérénice Bejo, “The Artist”)

Best Screenplay: “The Descendants” (Runner-up: “Midnight in Paris”)

Best Cinematography: “The Tree of Life” (Runner-up: “War Horse”)

Best Animated Film: “Rango” (Runner-up: “The Adventures of Tintin”)

Best Documentary: “Cave of Forgotten Dreams” (Runner-up: “Project Nim”)

Best Foreign Language Film: “A Separation” (Runner-up: “The Skin I Live In”)

Russell Smith Award: “We Need to Talk About Kevin”