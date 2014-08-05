Dame Helen Mirren Twerked Live On Television, Is An International Treasure

Twerking over, everyone go home. Dame Helen Mirren has outclassed us all.

On Aug 5, Dame Mirren was a guest on Live with Kelly and Michael, ostensibly to promote her new film “The Hundred-Foot Journey.” But how in good conscience could Michael and guest host Maria Menounos pass up the opportunity to get Mirren to shake it on national morning television?

Of course we all should collectively thank Harvard University for bestowing us with this gift. If not for the Hasty Pudding Theatrical Society, humanity might have continued on in perpetuity without Mirren's classy gyrations.

While accepting the award for Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year in January, Mirren also accepted the challenge to play charades with the Queens of England. Bless you, whoever came up with these cue cards. Watch the entire spectacle play out below!

H/T [Vulture]