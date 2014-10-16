Damien Rice is cold, wet, sad and dancing in his ‘I Don’t Want to Change You’ video

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Damien Rice found the most beautiful docks of all the docks and got sad on it.

“I Don't Want to Change You” is the first single from the Irish singer-songwriter's forthcoming album “My Favourite Faded Fantasy,” out on Nov. 10 and co-produced by Rice and Rick Rubin.

“Change You” is danceably upbeat wild party ride of a firework, with lots of cheerful whistles and a rap verse.

Just kidding, it's a slow, mellow, bummed-out chugger, which we've grown to know and love about Rice. The video matches: all blue hues and wet wool, Rice is solitary as an oyster on his gorgeous Icelandic dock, with small jilts of movement and crawling motions to and from the water until that bridge (the song bridge, not a bridge-bridge) where he has himself a little Thom Yorke-ian freak-out which I could scarcely call a “dance.”

To compare:

“My Favourite Faded Fantasy” will be released on Nov. 10, almost exactly eight years after his last album “9” dropped.

Here are Damien Rice's North American tour dates, all of which are sold-out:

October 16 New York, NY The Box

October 17 Brooklyn, NY Warsaw

October 18 New York, NY The Box

November 15 New York, NY Apollo Theater

November 21 Montreal, QC Metropolis