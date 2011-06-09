Damon Lindelof sells mysterious ‘1952’ pitch to Disney

Damon Lindelof, you are no longer the Padawan. Obviously, you’ve now graduated to full-blown Mystery Box Jedi.
Who knows what “1952” is? Well, Disney executives know, but that’s it. Other than them, Damon Lindelof isn’t telling anyone what to expect from what is described as “an original sci-fi family adventure film.”
Fine. I don’t need to know a logline to know I’m interested. Lindelof has been a busy, busy man since “Lost” went off the air a year ago, and whatever he’s doing, I’m interested. I want to see what he cooks up because I just plain like the way he thinks. I remain a “Lost” fan after the ending of the show, and no matter what I thought of individual choices made along the way, that was a great ride overall, and I begrudge the creators of the show nothing. They entertained me for six years. Well-played. That’s all I asked.
Lately, Lindelof has been Captain Collaboration, which makes sense coming out of television. That teaches you a different creative process than most feature work does, where you’re focused on individual goals for the most part. Working with Alex Kurtzman and Robert Orci, Lindelof is currently hard at work on “Star Trek 2,” and the trio is also responsible for this summer’s “Cowboys & Aliens.”
The thing I’m most interested in with Lindelof’s name on it, though, is “Prometheus,” that quasi-“Alien” movie that Ridley Scott’s directing at the moment. Whatever it is, it sounds like Lindelof had a great experience on it, and I genuinely hope it reinvents that universe on film in a way that makes me care about it again. They’ve burned down a lot of goodwill on the “Alien” films, and it’s going to take some smart, bold choices to make me want to spend more time in that world.
Whatever “1952” ends up being, I look forward to the gradual reveal, and I’m curious to see if he ends up directing at all, or if that’s even something he’s interested in. Right now, he’s just set as a writer/producer, and who knows? Maybe that’s the exact role he wants. Whatever the case, I would imagine Disney’s watching this weekend’s grosses on “Super 8” closely, and I hope this one comes together quickly.
Now how much you wanna bet January Jones ends up starring in it? Hehehehe…
I bet Abrams regrets giving that TED talk these days, as good as I thought it was (and still do).
I love this on going renaissance of mainstream/indie Sci-Fi. There have been some many gems in the last few years ( District 9, Moon, Inception) and it doesn’t seem like it is slowing down any. So hearing more news of future projects just makes me all the more happier. Really wish horror could step up its game( At the Mountain of Madness could of helped it if everything panned out the way we all hoped it would).
The opposite for me.
The finale for L O S T pretty well sapped any interest in me ever revisiting the show and I’ll be suspicious of any of his new projects. Judging from the responses to the L O S T talkback a few weeks ago it seems other fans have also lost interest in revisiting the show.
But I digress. A movie is a different beast and I will try to keep an open mind.
Agreed. I loved Lost but the finale killed the show stone dead for me.
For some reason I really hope Damon Lindelof has no aspirations to direct. I like the idea of people who just want to write, and I used to point to Charlie Kaufman and Aaron Sorkin as examples of visionary writers who didn’t have to control an entire production, but then Kaufman went and took the reins for the uneven Synecdoche, New York and Sorkin has stated in interviews that he has aspirations to direct, going so far as to plan on stepping in for Fincher on The Social Network if things didn’t work out. I understand there’s a reason for this (besides the obvious motivators of career, money and ego) — that writers like to have control over their own stories so that nobody can mess them up — but I want to believe that writing is just as noble a pursuit as anything else in Hollywood, even if it doesn’t seem that way sometimes. Plus, directing is a lot harder than it looks, and sometimes you have a better chance of messing up your own work than somebody else does.
As for what I think of his body of work, I respect it. I really like the way Lost ended, personally, even if I don’t like some of the things that happened along the way. And Star Trek, Star Trek 2, Cowboys & Aliens, Prometheus? All exciting projects. Come on, fanboys. I know Lost raped your 6 years ago-hood, but it’s time to bury the hatchet already.
I’ve listened to audio commentaries that Damon’s done for Lost and Star Trek, and also some podcast stuff he was on. He has a great personality, and he just seems like a really cool guy. And you’re right– I like the way he thinks too. So that combined with my love of Lost and Star Trek, and I’ll be going to see anything he writes.
LOL re: January Jones. I have wondered (and worried on his behalf) on several occasions if Lindelof is a wee bit too candid on his Twitter account.
I heard that there was a similar film called “1906” that has a $200 million budget and Its disney’s first disaster film. Its focused on the secret and what really happened at the big san francisco earthquake. Curious.