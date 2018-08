Dana Carvey can do no wrong in my eyes — because my eyes have not seen “The Master of Disguise.”

The legendary “SNL” star visited Conan O'Brien to throw down a few impressions. His impressions of Scarface and Liam Neeson at Thanksgiving is pretty insane and awesome. Conan basically sustains a cackle the entire time.

His Neil Young impression, an old favorite, is also worth noting.