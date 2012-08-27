‘Dancing with the Stars’ announces its viewers’ choice contestant

So, the news is out. On “Good Morning America” today, the winner of the all-stars viewers’ choice vote for the 13th celebrity to join the “Dancing with the Stars: All-Stars” cast is Sabrina Bryan. That meant Kyle Massey and Carson Kressley were sent packing, unless ABC chooses to lure them over for guest appearances. She will be joined by professional partner Louis Van Amstel, who returns for his ninth season.

