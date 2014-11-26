“Dancing with the Stars” had its best finale in 4 seasons

Alfonso Ribeiro's ballroom victory was watched by 15.8 million as the “Fresh Prince of Bel Air” star beat “Duck Dynasty”s” Sadie Robertson.

Roseanne Barr deletes Bill Cosby joke tweet showing her bloody face

“tussle with Bill Cosby,” Roseanne wrote, adding in another tweet: “Got in a tussle w bill cosby. U shoyld see that mfer.” Later, Roseanne tweeted, “Got a chemical peel to look more sexier. Joked about tussling cosby.”

“Peter Pan Live!” will use a CGI Tinkerbell

The actors won”t be able to see Tinkerbell, whose size and color will change throughout the broadcast. “Everything else looked old fashioned,” says producer Neil Meron. “We wanted to see if we could do Tink with new technology.” PLUS: What you”ll learn from tonight”s “making of” special.

Click Read Full Post For More

Meghan Trainor sings Thanksgiving Carols for Jimmy Kimmel

Will Thanksgiving holiday classic songs become a thing?

Acclaimed writer/director Paul Schrader is working on a web series

Schrader”s “Life on the Other Side” is inspired by “La Dolce Vita.”

Ellen puts herself in “Fifty Shades of Gray”

Check out Ellen as a brunette with bangs.

Tori Spelling hopes “True Tori” can go on without her husband

Spelling confirmed that her husband is done filming her reality show, but she”s not ready to move on. “For me, you know, it's 'True Tori,”” she says. “I have a lot more to tell. I have four children, I'm a mom, I'm a woman, and I want to go on.”

Watch Jason Sudeikis” terribly unfunny sketch that failed to make “SNL”

It”s the 2nd edition of Seth Meyers” “Second Chance Theater.” PLUS: “SNL” posts a cut Weekend Update joke.

See the “Real World: Skeletons” trailer

The reality franchise”s 30th season hopes to go back to its roots with “skeletons.”

“Degrassi” brings back Spinner

Original cast member Shane Kippel hasn”t been seen on “Degrassi” since 2010.