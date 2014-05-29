Daniel Radcliffe and Adam Driver discuss love and nachos in new trailer for ‘What If’

“In fairytales, love inspires you to be noble and courageous, but in real life, love is just an all-purpose excuse for selfish behavior.” So says Daniel Radcliffe's Wallace in the new trailer for “What If.” The movie is directed by Michael Dowse and is being released by CBS Films.

To describe “What If” as a romantic comedy wouldn't be untrue, but it would not really be doing the film justice. Then again, this trailer doesn't necessarily do it justice either. It isn't that the trailer doesn't set up the premise, just that it doesn't highlight the fact that “What If” is a cut above your standard romantic comedy.

The official synopsis for “What If” explains how Wallace (Radcliffe) has put his life on hold after being burned one too many times and, “It is then that he meets Chantry (Zoe Kazan) an animator who lives with her longtime boyfriend Ben (Rafe Spall). Wallace and Chantry form an instant connection, striking up a close friendship. Still, there is no denying the chemistry between them, leading the pair to wonder, what if the love of your life is actually your best friend?”

That is the exact sort of question, along with the age old “can men and women just be friends,” that has plagued mankind for years.

“What If” is due in theaters this August. Be sure to check back as we approach the release for our talk with Radcliffe and Kazan about the film.