Daniel Radcliffe says he’d make the ‘perfect’ Robin

and 06.22.14 4 years ago

(CBR)  If that rumored Batman movie does pop up on the Warner Bros. calendar, Daniel Radcliffe has a casting suggestion for Robin: himself.

In a “rapid fire” Q&A with Buzzfeed, the “Harry Potter” star was asked if he”d ever be willing to appear in another franchise. He said yes, and the host responded by asking which one.

“Batman. If they reboot that again I”ll do that too,” Radcliffe said when asked which franchise he”d like to appear in. “It”s happening, isn”t it? With Ben Affleck. I could be Robin, I”m perfect.”

Radcliffe also shared his thoughts on England being out of the World Cup, his favorite sport to watch (American football) and his favorite band (The Pixies). Watch the full Q&A below.

Do you think Radcliffe would make a good Boy Wonder in “Justice League”? Share your thoughts in the comments section.

