At first glance, fans of “The Tonight Show” think we know where this bit is going. After all, Jimmy Fallon lip sync battles are de rigueur late night television. But then, the twist!

Daniel Radcliffe isn”t going to lip sync. Pfft. Pretending to sing on live TV is for professionals! No, Radcliffe instead proves his chops the old-fashioned way…by actually memorizing lyrics and reciting them in time to the beat.