Listen to a new Danny Brown and Trampy track ‘Express Yourself’

N.W.A.’s “Express Yourself” centers on freedom of expression and radio censorship. Madonna’s “Express Yourself” is about empowerment and never settling. Danny Brown’s “Express Yourself” is about bouncing asses.

To be fair, the Trampy-produced track is inspired by Diplo’s own butt-empowering “Express Yourself” featuring Nicky Da B. “Spread your legs and watch your back,” it vamps. Back-watching is actually fairly difficult, particularly when one is on the floor…

So anyway, Immaculate Noise favorite Brown has the perfect alto whine in his rhymes for the bumping, purring tone of the track, like he and the keys are in call-and-response.

Brown is heading out on tour all spring and part of the summer — with YouTube phenom Bauuer for a few dates, no less — and his dates are below. He’s planning on releasing a new album, cheekily titled “Old,” this year.

