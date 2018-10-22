Netflix

When Netflix released the final trailer for the upcoming third season of Marvel’s Daredevil series, they also previewed a brand new character: FBI Agent Benjamin “Dex” Poindexter. Played by How to Get Away with Murder alum Wilson Bethel, the troubled agent’s path will ultimately cross with the villainous Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) and the heroic Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox). And judging by what the trailer and the character preview have shown, these aren’t going to be quiet, cordial meetings.

Then again, fans familiar with the comics already knew this, as Poindexter takes his name from the Marvel Ultimate universe’s version of the iconic Daredevil villain Bullseye. Previously played by Colin Farrell in the 2003 movie starring Ben Affleck, the Bullseye brought to life by Bethel for the Daredevil series is more of an amalgamation of the original and Ultimate versions. And as the actor and showrunner Erik Oleson (Arrow, The Man in the High Castle) explained to UPROXX at the 2018 New York Comic Con, audiences are going to spend a lot more time with “Dex” than they may realize.

Marvel and Netflix made it perfectly clear that Wilson Fisk would be back last season. Was Benjamin Poindexter a part of that plan too, or was that something you specifically brought to the table?

Erik Oleson: In the very beginning, we talked about the introduction of a major iconic character from the Marvel world, from the Daredevil comics specifically. So yes, there was early talk about that. I’ve always been a fan of origin stories, of understanding the psychology and the many layers of a real person turning into a villain. I was not interested in any model where that character was already a villain, or anything that would have us just jumping into a story that was already in progress. It was also much more interesting to me to give a great actor like Wilson Bethel layers to play with, to better tell a story about how this particular character comes into being. So that’s what we ended up doing and I think it’s one of the cornerstones of the series this year — the role that this guy to my left here plays.

What was your first impression of Poindexter, Wilson? Whether through conversations with Erik or in reading the first scripts, what was your first take on him?

Wilson Bethel: Erik was very generous with his ideas before I had even seen enough script to have any kind of large sense of where the story was specifically going. We had a lot of conversations about who the character was, about what his backstory was going to be. Things like that. I can’t remember if it was originally presented to me this way or if this was kind of the way I interpreted the information, but Poindexter from the outset seemed very empathetic to me. This is a guy who has suffered from mental illness, or some version of mental illness, for basically his entire life. He has not been raised in a traditional family setup, and is basically a very lonely, on-the-fringes-of-society kind of guy. He wakes up every day and puts a mask on, in a way, so that he can present himself as normal to the world. In reality, everything in his life is essentially a structure of deceit to help make him seem like a healthy, normal person to everyone else.