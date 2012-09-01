‘Dark Knight Rises’ and ‘Rust & Bone’ star Marion Cotillard honored in Telluride

TELLURIDE – Actress Marion Cotillard didn’t really explode onto the domestic film stage until “La Vie en Rose,” but what a coming out it was. She managed to win an Oscar that few (ahem) saw coming and transformed that newfound respect and goodwill into a thriving Hollywood career, but it was hardly an overnight success story.
Cotillard had already seen plenty of success in her native France before that 2007 explosion. She starred in Arnaud Desplechin’s “My Sex Life… or How I Got Into an Argument,” Pierre Grimblat’s “Lisa” and the “Taxi” action comedy trilogy — earning plenty of recognition for each — before breaking out in Yann Samuel’s romantic comedy “Love Me If You Dare” (in which she co-starred with eventual husband Guillaume Canet) in 2003. She also eventually landed a prime role in Jean-Pierre Jeunet’s “A Very Long Engagement,” which brought her a César Award for Best Supporting Actress.
It was around this time that Cotillard appeared in Tim Burton’s “Big Fish,” and what an interesting director to have “discovered” her on these shores. But word gets out on talent wherever they may be on the globe, and soon enough, Cotillard was working with Abel Ferrara (“Mary”) and Ridley Scott (“A Good Year”). Then, it was “La Vie en Rose.”
Olivier Dahan’s Édith Piaf biopic was bound to be a ripe opportunity for whoever got the role, but Cotillard nailed it. It was much more than an impersonation of a larger-than-life singer. It was a brave portrayal, a fully immersive one. She went on to win the BAFTA and Golden Globe awards for Best Actress (the first winner of the latter for a foreign performance in 35 years), yet still pundits expected SAG winner Julie Christie to take the Oscar for Sarah Polley’s “Away from Her.”
That didn’t happen. Cotillard took the prize, as well as, eventually, another César — only the second person to win both awards for the same performance. She was also the first foreign performer to win the Best Actress Oscar in nearly 50 years.
Cotillard then lept out into a new phase of her career. Her next collaboration was with Michael Mann (“Public Enemies”), and it was one she relished for the director’s process of fully investigating a character’s backstory and thoroughly carving him or her out of whole cloth. She was one of the best parts of the film, which wasn’t all that well-received, and the promise was all the more clear that a star was on the rise.
She soon found roles in big ensembles of movie stars, and she seemed to fit right in: Rob Marshall’s “Nine,” Steven Soderbergh’s “Contagion,” Christopher Nolan’s “Inception,” etc. The latter nailed down a nomination for Best Picture, while the very next year, she starred in another: Woody Allen’s “Midnight in Paris.”
This year she’s already appeared in Nolan’s “The Dark Knight Rises” (though in my opinion she was perhaps wasted in a role that had such promise but was ultimately little more than a cog in the twist-ending wheel). Yet again, she seemed at home in a blockbuster, a perfect fit as a first-timer at the end of a trilogy that was one of the biggest money-makers the industry has seen. She’s also present on the indie circuit this year in hubby Canet’s “Little White Lies.”
More importantly, though, Cotillard already dazzled audiences at Cannes with her performance in Jacques Audiard’s “Rust & Bone,” which is playing Telluride this year. The film will surely thrust her into the Best Actress conversation later this year as more and more people get a look at it.
Coming up there is James Gray’s currently untitled film (formerly known as “Lowlife”) that could be something to watch for next year, as well as a role in Canet’s “Blood Ties” (written by Gray) opposite Clive Owen, Mila Kunis, Zoe Saldana and James Caan, among other notables. And once again, surrounded by such firepower, she seems perfectly at home. Just five years after most of us really got a look at her, Marion Cotillard has been welcomed into a pantheon and shows no signs of letting up.
It’s a perfect time, then, for Telluride to offer up a tribute to her work. The festivities happen tonight at the Palm Theatre here in town, and I imagine she’ll likely be humoring similar this-is-your-life appreciations for years to come.
I absolutely adore this woman. Marion and Charlize Theron are my biggest girl crushes… such impressive careers they have both had. I too felt she was wasted in TDKR mainly b/c the *SPOILER* death scene was so horribly executed but overall, she did a fine job. Her interpretation of Mal in Inception still haunts me every time I watch the film. I hope to see her nominated and possibly win this year. Do you think she could strike gold again?
She’s a 9/11 “Truther”…hard to take her seriously.
Maybe you’re one of those persons who react to “left leaning” facts as being told what to believe, while right leaning information is factual, allowing you to make your decision of what’s accurate.
David- She apologized for her insensitive (and ignorant) comment… I’ve moved on, you should try to as well.
Stunning woman. Brilliant actress.
Although I had a chuckle at how they had to do an ‘Elaine from SEINFELD’ with her in DARK KNIGHT RISES.
She was heavily pregnant so she was in bog coats, shot from the chest up and the few times she wasn’t all rugged-up she had HUGE pregnant woman boobs.
You gotta admire Nolan for not just re-casting her. Especially since her role is revealed to much more significant than it first appears.
While she may have done all her own singing in ‘Nine’ (which she saved from completely crumbling around her), she was completely dubbed in La Vie en Rose, lipsynching to either Piaf’s original recordings or, when pertinent, covers by others.
Her performance was still staggeringly good, though.
Ooh, I may have been thinking of Nine. Thanks.
I may be totally alone on this one, but I feel like i’ve completely missed the Cotillard train (or perhaps failed to get hit by it, if that metaphor is more cinematically apt.) I’ve seen most of her work from the last few years, and without a single exception, I’ve loathed her in every role. I want to like her so much — she’s charming in interviews, graceful and intelligent and stunningly gorgeous — but I find her presence in film so jarring. In particular, the way way she delivers her lines is really distracting to me; she inflects her lines in a bizarre way that my brain just doesn’t much like. But obviously she works for a lot of other people, so good on her for her success. I also haven’t seen Rust & Bone yet, so maybe I can be convinced of her greatness yet.
I am almost 99.9% that Marion Cotillard did not do her own singing in La Vie en Rose (that was definitely Edith Piaf’s original vocals) but her performance was really incredible and went way beyond just doing an impersonation. That is pretty cool that she is getting a tribute, she definitely deserves it.
whoops – someone beat me to it. I promise I didn’t see the above comment when I started typing mine.
So… where exactly in Telluride will she be honored and when?
Probably should have included that, huh? At the Palm theater earlier today.
So… when will she be honored? And where exactly in Telluride?
TDKR was a career low for Cotillard. A really horribly written role and a terrible performance with the worst death scene in a major motion picture in years. She really should be embarrassed of both the performance and the film.
I agree that it was a bad death scene, but I’m amazed you bothered to see the film considering how in the past you’ve shown such disdain for Nolan’s work.
Yeah. That death scene was weird but Nolan had no time to re-shoot. Nolan doesn’t like to use CGI so that was real, working bomb that was gonna go off in a few minutes.
“She really should be embarrassed of both the performance and the film.” Geez, these anti-nolan fanboys are everywhere.
I love her ! PLEASE don’t hate her for one bad death scene. We all know it’s the way she’s been directed and still have the decency of not blaming the art direction. what is one bad scene in an entire filmography? Look at Maryl Strrep in “Marvin’s Room”, she was horrible! but she is today the biggest american actress of her generation alongside Jane Fonda and Jessica Lange. Miss Cotillard represent for me what is best in term of acting for the last 7 years.
I hope she gets an Oscar nomination for “Rust and bone”. And maybe a win. She is really awesome in it.
I saw Rust and Bone and she blew me away! Kris do you have more information about the new James Gray movie, The Weinstein Company has picked up
A preview was shown at Telluride during her tribute and the project is now known as “Nightingale”. It is expected to release in late 2013.
I find Marion Cotillard completely beguiling. Very few actresses do that for me these days. I think it’s her biggest attribute; reminding me of Old Hollywood stars.
Her Oscar-winning performance in ‘La Vie En Rose’ bowled me over. I also thought she was great in ‘Public Enemies’, ‘Nine’ (robbed of a Supporting Oscar nom), and ‘Inception’ (creeeee-py).
TDKR was not one of her shining moments. And I do think her slight trouble with an American accent (the cadence, delivery) can detract in various performances. But overall, I always look forward to seeing what she’ll do. And ‘Rust & Bone’ is a movie that I’m anticipating greatly.
The reason she didn’t get a Supporting Actress nomination for “Nine” is because Weinstein campaigned her as a lead in order to avoid internal competition with Penelope Cruz. Should they have campaigned her in the supporting category, it’s probable that she would have been nominated instead of Cruz, or perhaps even alongside her (I’m actually not sure that Cruz was the weak link that year since Maggie Gyllenhaal kind of came out of nowhere). In any case, most reviewers agreed that her performance was best in show, so I can’t imagine that she would have been snubbed had she been campaigned in the right category.
My favorite Cotillard movie was A Good Year. It was a perfectly fine movie even if it’s a kind of movie that’s been done so many times before.
I think she’s fantastic, theres something magnetic about her screen presence, and she manages to shine and completely inhabit her characters even if they’re small roles like in Public Enemies or Midnight in Paris. I look forward to her new movies, specially Rust and Bone, and hope that she continues to mix foreign and hollywood films successfully.
I love Marion and love that she’s getting honored at one of my favorite festivals (sadly not there this year to see her though)!!!
However, she is a LOT better in her native language. Her English language performances are at best decent acting jobs (Inception, Nine) and at worst, absolute trainwrecks (TDKR). Meanwhile, Marion in Love Me If You Dare, A Very Long Engagement, and this new film Rust and Bone (as well as La Vie En Rose) is an all around stunning performer, and I’m saying this as an American fan who got to know her after her Oscar win.
I’m going to continiue to follow her career because I like her interviews and personality and and I do admire her dedication to her craft, but if anyone in Hollywood was more deserving of a mounted Gold Star engraved with “You Tried”, it’s Ms. Marion Cotillard.
A trainwreck? I completely disagree, and I really don’t know what movie you were watching. She does a great job in her english speaking roles. I thought she did a fine job in The Dark Knight Rises, and she did a great job in the twist scene. She is one of the best actresses working today, and she pretty much owns the screen ever time she is on it! I’m very happy for her success, and I’m sure she will continue to do a great job in the years to come. Also…she is absolutely gorgeous!
I don’t fault her for The Dark Knight Rises. I think she did what she could with what she was given, but her role was so poorly written and frankly unnecessary that it was a lost cause from the beginning. I agree that she’s better–or at least more comfortable–in her native language, but it’s hard to tell if it’s more her fault or that of the American/British directors for not knowing how to use her. For what it’s worth, I thought she was quite good in Midnight in Paris.
She was fantastic in Inception. I remember Kris thought she should have been nominated for a supporting Oscar. Definitely agreed.