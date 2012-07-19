‘Dark Knight Rises’ cheat sheet: Everything you need to know about Batman

“The Dark Knight Rises” is Christopher Nolan’s highly-anticipated third and final Batman film, following 2005’s “Batman Begins” and 2008’s “The Dark Knight.”

In addition to all the characters and story lines introduced in the first two films, “DKR” is adding even more new layers. While hardcore Bat-fans know all about muscleman Bane’s (Tom Hardy) vendetta, sultry Selina Kyle’s (Anne Hathaway) wavering criminal allegiance and have their suspicions about how the new film will end, casual fans may need a cheat sheet. Batman comics have been around for more than seventy years, and there’s been a lot to absorb — both in the series’ pages and on the big screen. While most reviews are positive, the negative notices are stirring up quite a backlash from some fans.

Our HitFix Cheat Sheet: “The Dark Knight Rises” will bring you up to speed. All your questions and more will be answered in the latest edition of our ongoing Cheat Sheet series (our most recent entry tackled “The Amazing Spider-Man”), a 10-minute video comprised of interview footage and film clips, and packed with info about the DC Comics superhero. And don’t worry — there are no significant spoilers.

