‘Dark Knight Rises’ director Christopher Nolan starts production on ‘Interstellar’

Christopher Nolan is ready to take Anne Hathaway, Matthew McConaughey and Jessica Chastain on an “Interstellar” journey.
Paramount Pictures and Warner Bros. Pictures announced today that principal photography on the “Inception” writer-director’s new sci-fi film has officially begun in Alberta, Canada.
Although plot details are scarce, “Interstellar” deals with a group of intrepid explorers who travel through space via a newly discovered wormhole. Nolan tapped renowned theoretical physicist Kip Thorne to act as a consultant on the film.
McConaughey stars alongside Chastain and “Dark Knight Rises” vets Hathaway and Michael Caine. The film’s stellar cast also includes John Lithgow, Casey Affleck, Wes Bentley (“The Hunger Games”), Mackenzie Foy (“The Twilight Saga”) Timothée Chalamet (“Homeland”), Topher Grace (“Spider-Man 3”), David Oyelowo (“Rise of the Planet of the Apes”) and Ellen Burstyn (“The Exorcist”).
The film’s screenplay is based on an existing script by his Nolan’s brother and frequent collaborator Jonathan Nolan. The two will share a screenwriting credit. Emma Thomas and Lynda Obst are producing, while Jake Myers and Jordan Goldberg will serve as exec producers.
“Interstellar” will be released in IMAX and regular theaters November 7, 2014.
It will be interesting to see what changes have been to the script since Nolan took over as director. I read a 2008 draft (unknown if its legit) and the story had a very strong Spielbergian flavor to it. The protagonist was very Roy Neary-esque. I’m hoping they kept some of that in the script.
What was the general plot line if you don’t mind sharing?
Based on what I read which may or may not be legit. The basic plot is that its earth set in the future and the planet will soon run out of food. The main character discovers there is a secret mission that has been planned to make contact with a distant planet through a wormhole that they hope will be hospitable enough to carry on the human race.
Alberta must have made an impression on Nolan since he filmed all of the mountain scenes on the Albertan side of the Rockies.