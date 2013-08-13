‘Dark Knight Rises’ director Christopher Nolan starts production on ‘Interstellar’

Christopher Nolan is ready to take Anne Hathaway, Matthew McConaughey and Jessica Chastain on an “Interstellar” journey.

Paramount Pictures and Warner Bros. Pictures announced today that principal photography on the “Inception” writer-director’s new sci-fi film has officially begun in Alberta, Canada. 

The globe-trotting shoot will use both 35mm anamorphic film and IMAX film photography, in a way similar to Nolan’s “The Dark Knight” trilogy. 

Although plot details are scarce, “Interstellar” deals with a group of intrepid explorers who travel through space via a newly discovered wormhole. Nolan tapped renowned theoretical physicist Kip Thorne to act as a consultant on the film. 

McConaughey stars alongside Chastain and “Dark Knight Rises” vets Hathaway and Michael Caine. The film’s stellar cast also includes John Lithgow, Casey Affleck, Wes Bentley (“The Hunger Games”), Mackenzie Foy (“The Twilight Saga”) Timothée Chalamet (“Homeland”), Topher Grace (“Spider-Man 3”), David Oyelowo (“Rise of the Planet of the Apes”) and Ellen Burstyn (“The Exorcist”).

The film’s screenplay is based on an existing script by his Nolan’s brother and frequent collaborator Jonathan Nolan. The two will share a screenwriting credit. Emma Thomas and Lynda Obst are producing, while Jake Myers and Jordan Goldberg will serve as exec producers.

“Interstellar” will be released in IMAX and regular theaters November 7, 2014.  

