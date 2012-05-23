Gary Oldman to play ‘Robocop’ creator in remake

“Dark Knight Rises” star Gary Oldman has hopped aboard another potential blockbuster.

The Oscar-nominated actor has signed on for a starring role in “Robocop,” MGM’s upcoming remake of Paul Verhoeven’s 1987 action film, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The character is that of a scientist who creates the title character, only to suffer a conflict of morality when the cyborg/former police officer (played by Joel Kinnaman of “The Killing”) becomes aware of his past as a human – a development not appreciated by the corporation which bankrolled the project.

The Jose Padilha-directed film is expected to begin shooting in Toronto later this year, with a Summer 2013 release being eyed by the studio.

In addition to “The Dark Knight Rises,” Oldman can be seen in this summer’s “Lawless” directed by John Hillcoat and starring Tom Hardy and Shia LaBeouf (read Drew McWeeny’s review from Cannes). He also recently signed on to star opposite “The Hunger Games”‘ Liam Hemsworth and Harrison Ford in the upcoming Robert Luketic thriller “Paranoia.”

