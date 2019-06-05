20th Century Fox

Dark Phoenix will arrive in theaters on June 7 to formally close Fox’s X-Men franchise. Our own Mike Ryan, in his review, called the movie “lousy” and an underwhelming installment that’s filled with speeches and seems to kind of give up. The film went through reshoots and allegedly changed its ending due to reportedly awkward similarities with another recent superhero flick (Captain Marvel?). Now that the review embargo has ended, reviews are pouring out, and they aren’t impressive.

The plot, of course, follows the effects Sophie Turner’s Jean Grey becoming possessed by the Phoenix cosmic force, which makes her incredibly powerful but entirely unstable. The other X-Men band together to stop and/or save her, and Jessica Chastain surfaced in trailers as a mysterious character who never even seemed to have a name (although IMDb is calling her Vuk). Some critics claimed that they didn’t catch her name in the movie either, and this sounds like, overall, an unintentionally messy film that was already tracking to be one of the lowest X-Men openings in the franchise’s history.

While Mike Ryan’s review goes into great detail about Dark Phoenix, he also tweeted that the film “rose from the ashes to smite the X-Men franchise with one last lousy conclusion.” He added that “most of the actors looked like they’d rather be anywhere else.”