‘Dark Shadows’ soundtrack to feature ’70s hits from Iggy Pop, Alice Cooper, T. Rex and more

Whereas the original “Dark Shadows” aired in the 1960s, Tim Burton’s upcoming big screen “revamp” (hee hee) is set in the ’70s — and has the soundtrack to prove it.
Skewing toward the hipper side of the Me Decade, “Dark Shadows” includes tunes from Iggy Pop, T-Rex, Alice Cooper, Donovan and Barry White. It also features Top 40 staples such as The Moody Blues, The Carpenters and The Steve Miller Band (sort of). In the case of the latter’s “The Joker,” we’ll get to hear star Johnny Depp recite the infectious tune in character as Barnabas Collins, the Victorian Age vampire trapped in the Watergate era. Could the song choice also be a reference to Burton’s 1989 “Batman”?
And, of course, what Burton film would be complete without a Danny Elfman score (“Ed Wood” notwithstanding)? The two have paired on over a dozen films together, starting with Burton’s excellent feature debut, “Pee Wee’s Big Adventure.”
“Dark Shadows” also stars Helena Bonham Carter, Michelle Pfeiffer, Eva Green, Christopher Lee and Chloe Grace Moretz. Alice Cooper reportedly makes an appearance as himself, just like in “Wayne’s World” (he was also creepy as a silent ghoul in John Carpenter’s “Prince of Darkness”).
The full “Dark Shadows” soundtrack tracklisting:
01. Nights In White Satin – The Moody Blues
02. Dark Shadows – Prologue – Danny Elfman
03. I’m Sick Of You – Iggy Pop
04. Season Of The Witch – Donovan
05. Top Of The World – The Carpenters
06. You’re The First, The Last, My Everything – Barry White
07. Bang A Gong (Get It On) – T. Rex
08. No More Mr. Nice Guy – Alice Cooper
09. Ballad Of Dwight Fry – Alice Cooper
10. The End? – Danny Elfman
11. The Joker – Johnny Depp
The Soundtrack arrives May 8, with the film hitting theaters on May 11.
This is NOT the complete soundtrack list you missed a good song at the end! It was late 60’s or early 70’s I want to say ELO but I am not sure.
NM I found it on you tube it is please go all the way by the Raspberries.
If you read the credits at the end its a cover by the Killers