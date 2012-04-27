‘Dark Shadows’ soundtrack to feature ’70s hits from Iggy Pop, Alice Cooper, T. Rex and more

Whereas the original “Dark Shadows” aired in the 1960s, Tim Burton’s upcoming big screen “revamp” (hee hee) is set in the ’70s — and has the soundtrack to prove it.

Skewing toward the hipper side of the Me Decade, “Dark Shadows” includes tunes from Iggy Pop, T-Rex, Alice Cooper, Donovan and Barry White. It also features Top 40 staples such as The Moody Blues, The Carpenters and The Steve Miller Band (sort of). In the case of the latter’s “The Joker,” we’ll get to hear star Johnny Depp recite the infectious tune in character as Barnabas Collins, the Victorian Age vampire trapped in the Watergate era. Could the song choice also be a reference to Burton’s 1989 “Batman”?

And, of course, what Burton film would be complete without a Danny Elfman score (“Ed Wood” notwithstanding)? The two have paired on over a dozen films together, starting with Burton’s excellent feature debut, “Pee Wee’s Big Adventure.”

“Dark Shadows” also stars Helena Bonham Carter, Michelle Pfeiffer, Eva Green, Christopher Lee and Chloe Grace Moretz. Alice Cooper reportedly makes an appearance as himself, just like in “Wayne’s World” (he was also creepy as a silent ghoul in John Carpenter’s “Prince of Darkness”).

The full “Dark Shadows” soundtrack tracklisting:

01. Nights In White Satin – The Moody Blues

02. Dark Shadows – Prologue – Danny Elfman

03. I’m Sick Of You – Iggy Pop

04. Season Of The Witch – Donovan

05. Top Of The World – The Carpenters

06. You’re The First, The Last, My Everything – Barry White

07. Bang A Gong (Get It On) – T. Rex

08. No More Mr. Nice Guy – Alice Cooper

09. Ballad Of Dwight Fry – Alice Cooper

10. The End? – Danny Elfman

11. The Joker – Johnny Depp

The Soundtrack arrives May 8, with the film hitting theaters on May 11.