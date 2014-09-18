Darrell Hammond is coming back to ‘Saturday Night Live’

As we reported at the time, legendary “Saturday Night Live” announcer (and so much more) Don Pardo passed away this past August. Now we know who will be filling his 8H announcing shoes, Darrell Hammond.

Hammond was on “SNL” for years–14 seasons in fact–and currently holds the record for the longest-running cast member. Not only that, but several times over the years when Pardo was unable to perform his announcing duties, Hammond stepped up to the plate and took his place.

According to USA Today, while Hammond did impersonate Pardo in those temporary announcing stints previously, Hammond will no longer do that now that he is the permanent replacement. Speaking to USA Today, Hammond said of the new role and former announcer that Pardo “was a lovely person. When he passed, they wanted me; it felt right for me to be the one to replace him. It's been a very improbable life; I didn't expect something like this, but it feels real good.”

Lorne Michaels, speaking of the change said, “It can't be what it was, but it could sort of be in the same tradition. And it will be nice to have Darrell around. He understands the show and will probably be helpful in ways we haven't yet figured out.”

The new season of “Saturday Night Live” kicks off on September 27th with Chris Pratt hosting and Ariana Grande as the musical guest.