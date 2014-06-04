Darren Aronofsky and HBO team for post-apocalyptic ‘MaddAddam’ series

Darren Aronofsky is bringing us yet another dark vision – this time on television.

The “Noah” director has made a deal with HBO to develop “MaddAddam,” a new series based on Margaret Atwood's trio of speculative fiction novels “Oryx and Crake,” “Year of the Flood” and “MaddAddam,” according to Deadline. Aronofsky will executive-produce the series through his Protozoa Pictures shingle and potentially direct, in his first project with the network after signing a three-year first-look deal with them back in January.

Set in a post-apocalyptic near future, the “MaddAddam” books depict a world nearly destroyed by a “biological catastrophe” that left only a small amount of humans struggling to survive in its wake. The first entry “Oryx and Crake” was shortlisted for the Man Booker Prize for Fiction in 2003.

Aronofsky's “Noah” has grossed more than $345 million worldwide.

