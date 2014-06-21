Daryl Hannah, ‘Lost’ vet and others join Wachowskis’ Netflix series ‘Sense8’

“The Matrix” creators Andy and Lana Wachowski have teamed with “Babylon 5” show runner J. Michael Straczynski for the ambitious Netflix sci-fi series “Sense8,” and they've revealed an equally large ensemble cast.

Daryl Hannah (“Kill Bill”), “Lost's” Naveen Andrews, and “Stargate Universe” vet Brian J. Smith lead the series' sprawling international cast, as confirmed by EW.

The upcoming 10-episode series on eight strangers spread allover the world who are sudenly linked through telepathy after the mysterious death of another person.

The titular “8” will be played by Smith, “Cloud Atlas” vet Doona Bae, Miguel Silvestri, Jamie Clayton, Max Riemelt, Tena Desae, Tuppence Middleton and Aml Ameen.

It also stars Freema Agyeman (“Doctor Who”), Terrence Mann (“Les Miserable'), Alfonso Herrera and Erendira Ibarra.

“Sense8” is expected to debut on Netflix sometime in 2015.