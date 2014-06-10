Dave Chappelle on ‘Letterman’: ‘I never quit’ ‘Chappelle’s Show’

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Nearly a decade later, people still seem baffled by Dave Chappelle's decision to exit his hit Comedy Central sketch series “Chappelle's Show” in the middle of its third season – mostly because no one can fathom walking away from millions of dollars. And even though he previously went in-depth with Oprah Winfrey about his departure back in 2006, on tonight's “Late Show” he'll be broaching the subject once again with host David Letterman. So what does he have to say for himself, again?

“Technically, I never quit,” says Chappelle in a clip from tonight's show. “I'm seven years late for work.”

Replies Letterman: “Boy, are you gonna be in trouble when you go back.”

Check out the brief clip above, and catch the full interview tonight.