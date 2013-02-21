Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters head back to work on a new album

Do you know what today is? Today is the day that Dave Grohl returns to Los Angeles to start work on a new Foo Fighters album.

As you may recall, last summer, Grohl struck fear in the heart of Foo fans when he said his band was going to take a long break. The good news is that time is clearly relative.

Wednesday night at the Brit Awards, Grohl told the ceremony”s host , James Corden, that he was headed back to Cali to work on the follow-up to 2011″s “Wasting Light,” according to NME.

“We have a plan, we know exactly what’s coming next and I have the music for the next record and we’re going to start working on it once we finish doing all this stuff,” Grohl says. “We have really awesome, big plans for the next album and I’m really excited about it.”

In addition to stepping in as a guest host on “Chelsea Lately,” playing gigs surrounding his documentary, “Sound City;” directing Soundgarden videos, and appearing on the new Queens of the Stone Age album, it sounds like Grohl is just as eager to get back to the Foos as the fans are.

As far as a release date, he couldn”t narrow down that time frame, only telling Corden, “eventually.”

