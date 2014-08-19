Dave Grohl’s Ice Bucket Video is Your New Prom Queen

I'm sorry, but if you're going to participate in the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, you have to put on a twist on it. Unless you're Oprah or Bill Gates, you owe it to us to show off more than your ability to get soaked while a camera rolls. Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters understand this need and givesus perhaps the most elaborate and dramatic Ice Bucket Challenge yet. Dave and Taylor Hawkins really commit.

I won't spoil it — but make sure to take notice of the last two people he challenges. A brilliant little foreshadowing of what's to come.