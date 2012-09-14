Dave Matthews Band heads for its sixth No. 1 on the Billboard 200

Dave Matthews Band will score its sixth No. 1 album next week as “Away From The World” is a sure bet to come in at the top of the Billboard 200.

The set, produced by Steve Lillywhite, is on track to sell up to 275,000 copies, according to Hits Daily Double.

DMBis far from the only act making a Top 10 debut: As the fall rush begins, the top 5 spots will be occupied by new releases. Country co-ed quartet, Little Big Town, who scored its first No. 1 single with “Pontoon,” will top the country album chart and come in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 with “Tornado.” Bob Dylan”s “Tempest” looks strong for No. 3, though it is fending off a challenge from The Avett Brothers” “The Carpenter.” Both are targeted to sell between 95,000 and 105,000 copies. Bowing at No. 5 will like be The xx with “Coexist.”

Rounding out the rest of the top 10, this week”s No. 2 title, Imagine Dragons” “Night Visions” will likely be at No. 6. This week”s No. 1, Matchbox Twenty”s “North” and “Now 43” are in a close race for the No. 7 spot, with both selling between 27,000 and 30,000 copies.

ZZ Top”s “La Futura” will be the Top 10″s sixth new entry at the little old band from Texas”s first album in nine years is, appropriately enough, slated for No. 9 and Christian rapper Lecrae”s “Gravity” drops from No. 3 to No. 10.