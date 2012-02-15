Dave Matthews Band sets first summer tour in two years

After taking most of last summer off, Dave Matthews Band will return for its first full North American summer tour in two years. Plus, the group will have a new Steve Lillywhite-produced album out in 2012 as well.

The 2012 tour starts May 18 at Cynthia Wood Mitchell Pavilion in Woodlands, Texas and end Sept. 9 at Mountain View, Calif.”s Shoreline Amphitheater. Among the opening acts on various dates are Brandi Carlile, The Avett Brothers, The Head and the Heart, Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros, and Fitz and the Tantrums.

[More after the jump…]

The new album, which the band is recording now, will be its first since 2009″s “Big Whiskey and the GrooGrux King.” Lillywhite has worked with the band multiple times before, including producing “Under the Table and Dreaming,” “Crash,” and “Before These Crowded Streets.



Date City/State Venue Support

5/18 Woodlands, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros

5/19 Dallas, TX Gexa Energy Pavilion Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros

5/20 Gulf Shores, AL Hangout Music Fest

5/22 Atlanta, GA Aaron’s Amphitheatre at Lakewood The Head and the Heart

5/23 Charlotte, NC Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre The Head and the Heart

5/25 Hartford, CT Comcast Theatre Mariachi El Bronx

5/26 Hartford, CT Comcast Theatre Carolina Chocolate Drops

5/28 Scranton, PA Toyota Pavilion at Montage Mountain Carolina Chocolate Drops

5/29 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center Carolina Chocolate Drops

6/2 Toronto, ON Molson Amphitheatre Blind Pilot

6/3 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center Blind Pilot

6/5 Mansfield, MA Comcast Center Carolina Chocolate Drops

6/6 Mansfield, MA Comcast Center Carolina Chocolate Drops

6/8 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center Lettuce

6/9 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center Lettuce

6/12 Wantagh, NY Nikon at Jones Beach Theatre Fitz and the Tantrums

6/13 Wantagh, NY Nikon at Jones Beach Theatre Fitz and the Tantrums

6/16 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live Gary Clark Jr.

6/17 Virginia Beach, VA Farm Bureau Live at Virginia Beach Gary Clark Jr.

6/22 Noblesville, IN Klipsch Music Center Gary Clark Jr.

6/23 Noblesville, IN Klipsch Music Center Delta Spirit

6/26 Camden, NJ Susquehanna Bank Center Brandi Carlile

6/27 Camden, NJ Susquehanna Bank Center TBA

6/29 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium TBA

6/30 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts Delta Spirit

7/3 Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Performing Arts Center Brandi Carlile

7/6 East Troy, WI Alpine Valley Music Center TBA

7/7 East Troy, WI Alpine Valley Music Center Brandi Carlile

7/10 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Center Brandi Carlile

7/11 Maryland Heights, MO Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre Brandi Carlile

7/13 Burgettstown, PA First Niagara Pavilion SOJA

7/14 Burgettstown, PA First Niagara Pavilion SOJA

7/18 Tampa, FL 1-800-Ask-Gary Amphitheatre Tower of Power

7/20 West Palm Beach, FL Cruzan Amphitheatre Tower of Power

7/21 West Palm Beach, FL Cruzan Amphitheatre Tower of Power

8/31 George, WA The Gorge Amphitheatre The Avett Brothers

9/1 George, WA The Gorge Amphitheatre The Avett Brothers

9/2 George, WA The Gorge Amphitheatre The Avett Brothers

9/7 Chula Vista, WA Cricket Wireless Amphitheatre Allen Stone

9/8 Irvine, CA Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre Allen Stone

9/9 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre Allen Stone

