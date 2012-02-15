Dave Matthews Band sets first summer tour in two years

After taking most of last summer off,  Dave Matthews Band will return for its first full North American summer tour in two years. Plus, the group will have a new Steve Lillywhite-produced album out in 2012 as well.

The 2012 tour starts May 18 at Cynthia Wood Mitchell Pavilion in Woodlands, Texas and end Sept. 9 at Mountain View, Calif.”s Shoreline Amphitheater. Among the opening acts  on various dates are Brandi Carlile, The Avett Brothers, The Head and the Heart, Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros, and Fitz and the Tantrums.

The new album, which the band is recording now, will be its first since 2009″s “Big Whiskey and the GrooGrux King.” Lillywhite has worked with the band multiple times before, including producing “Under the Table and Dreaming,”  “Crash,” and “Before These Crowded Streets.
 
Date      City/State                                              Venue                                                                                       Support
5/18   Woodlands, TX                   Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion  Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros
5/19   Dallas, TX                           Gexa Energy Pavilion                     Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros
5/20   Gulf Shores, AL                   Hangout Music Fest
5/22    Atlanta, GA                          Aaron’s Amphitheatre at Lakewood            The Head and the Heart
5/23    Charlotte, NC                       Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre                  The Head and the Heart
5/25     Hartford, CT                        Comcast Theatre                                  Mariachi El Bronx
5/26     Hartford, CT                        Comcast Theatre                                  Carolina Chocolate Drops
5/28     Scranton, PA                       Toyota Pavilion at Montage Mountain  Carolina Chocolate Drops
5/29     Cincinnati, OH                     Riverbend Music Center              Carolina Chocolate Drops
6/2      Toronto, ON                          Molson Amphitheatre                   Blind Pilot
6/3      Cuyahoga Falls, OH             Blossom Music Center                  Blind Pilot
6/5       Mansfield, MA                     Comcast Center                            Carolina Chocolate Drops
6/6       Mansfield, MA                      Comcast Center                            Carolina Chocolate Drops
6/8        Saratoga Springs, NY         Saratoga Performing Arts Center            Lettuce
6/9        Saratoga Springs, NY         Saratoga Performing Arts Center             Lettuce
6/12      Wantagh, NY                      Nikon at Jones Beach Theatre                 Fitz and the Tantrums
6/13       Wantagh, NY                    Nikon at Jones Beach Theatre                  Fitz and the Tantrums
6/16      Bristow, VA                        Jiffy Lube Live                                            Gary Clark Jr.
6/17      Virginia Beach, VA             Farm Bureau Live at Virginia Beach          Gary Clark Jr.
6/22      Noblesville, IN                   Klipsch Music Center                                  Gary Clark Jr.
6/23      Noblesville, IN                   Klipsch Music Center                                   Delta Spirit
6/26      Camden, NJ                      Susquehanna Bank Center                           Brandi Carlile
6/27      Camden, NJ                      Susquehanna Bank Center                           TBA
6/29      Hershey, PA                       Hersheypark Stadium                                   TBA
6/30      Bethel, NY                         Bethel Woods Center for the Arts               Delta Spirit
7/3        Darien Center, NY             Darien Lake Performing Arts Center            Brandi Carlile
7/6        East Troy, WI                    Alpine Valley Music Center                           TBA
7/7        East Troy, WI                    Alpine Valley Music Center                           Brandi Carlile
7/10       Clarkston, MI                   DTE Energy Music Center                            Brandi Carlile
7/11      Maryland Heights, MO     Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre                     Brandi Carlile
7/13      Burgettstown, PA             First Niagara Pavilion                                     SOJA
7/14      Burgettstown, PA             First Niagara Pavilion                                      SOJA
7/18      Tampa, FL                       1-800-Ask-Gary Amphitheatre                         Tower of Power
7/20      West Palm Beach, FL     Cruzan Amphitheatre                                       Tower of Power
7/21      West Palm Beach, FL     Cruzan Amphitheatre                                       Tower of Power
8/31     George, WA                     The Gorge Amphitheatre                                  The Avett Brothers
9/1        George, WA                    The Gorge Amphitheatre                                   The Avett Brothers
9/2         George, WA                   The Gorge Amphitheatre                                   The Avett Brothers
9/7         Chula Vista, WA            Cricket Wireless Amphitheatre                             Allen Stone
9/8         Irvine, CA                      Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre                           Allen Stone
9/9         Mountain View, CA       Shoreline Amphitheatre                                     Allen Stone
 

